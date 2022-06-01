Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction June 1, 2022 | MLB Regular Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees are playing the second of their three-game tonight in the Bronx.

Game 1 was a bloodbath. The Yankees put up four runs in the first on Noah Syndergaard, and it only got worse from there. The Yankees ran up the score with nine runs on thirteen hits. A solo home run by Luis Rengifo would be the Angels' only notch of the night.

"Nailed it." - @ Yankees

Starting in tonight's game are Reid Detmers for the Angels and Nestor Cortes Jr. for the Yankees.

Detmers has been the wild card in the Angels rotation. The rookie threw a no-hitter three starts ago, but he gave up eight runs in his last nine innings pitched. Bettors never know what kind of night Detmers is going to have.

On the opposing side, Cortes is having a Cy Young kind of season. He is now 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA, and he's thrown 61 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched. Additionally, the NRFI has hit in eight of his nine starts. Cortes has the potential to make bettors very rich this season.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 1, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Angels +150 Over 7.5 (-115) Yes (-110) Yankees -178 Under 7.5 (-105) No (-110)

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Detmers' strikeout line is 4 1/2. Looking at his stats, this number makes zero sense. He has had more than four strikeouts in only one start, and even in his no-hitter, he recorded just two strikeouts. The Yankees don't strike out much either, so Vegas is just giving away money on this one.

Reid Detmer Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-134)

"Reid Detmers, Pretty 74mph Curveball...and Sword" - @ Rob Friedman

Nestor Cortes' strikeout line is more appropriately placed at 6 1/2. This number is in line with his averages, but given that the Angels are a top-three team in strikeouts, the over is a great play.

Nestor Cortes Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Prediction

Looking at the pitching matchup and last night's game, there are zero arguments to be made for the Angels tonight. The Yankees will take the series and play for the sweep tomorrow. Detmers should be able to control New York's bat better than Syndergaard did, so the under is also a smart play for this one.

New York (-178) & Under 7.5 Runs (-105)

