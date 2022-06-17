Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 16th | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners begin a series with the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Thursday. The Mariners are coming off back-to-back series losses, dropping them to 28-35 on the year. The Angels aren't much better at 29-35, and this can be attributed to their recent awful play, where they've lost 18 of their last 20 games.

The visiting Angels will have Shohei Ohtani on the mound, sporting a 4-4 record, 3.65 ERA, and 1.12 WHIP through 54 1/3 innings of work. The reigning American League MVP has been shaky recently as a pitcher, allowing 10 earned runs in his last 16 frames. He'll look to have a stronger outing Thursday facing a Mariners team that he's been successful against in his career. He has a 2.37 ERA versus Seattle since entering the league in 2018, and in his last two appearances facing them, he's fanned 10 hitters both times. This Mariners team has only scored seven runs in their previous four contests, and they put up the sixth-lowest runs per nine innings. Expect Ohtani to excel as he always tends to shut down the Mariners' bats.

On the other side, George Kirby gets the call for the Seattle Mariners in the midst of a strong rookie campaign. He's 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA, and he's on a streak of three straight quality starts. Kirby has made seven starts, but this will be the first time he's faced the Angels. For a stretch, the Angels led the majors in runs scored, but now with their slump, they've fallen to 17th in runs per nine innings. Look for Kirby to continue his success on Thursday matched up with a lineup that has put up just two runs in their previous three.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja George Kirby, Wicked 88mph Back Foot Slider. 🤢 George Kirby, Wicked 88mph Back Foot Slider. 🤢 https://t.co/ZzYUFFy9u9

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Thursday, June 16, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels -125 -1.5 (+140) Over 7 (-120) Seattle Mariners +105 +1.5 (-165) Under 7 (+100)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Best Picks

Luis Rengifo is just 2-for-18 over his last seven games. He's projected to bat at the bottom of the order Thursday, and his club has barely had any base runners this week. Look for his cold streak to continue against Kirby and the Mariners' bullpen.

Pick: Luis Rengifo Under 0.5 Total Bases (+115)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

The Angels have been the coldest team in baseball over the last few weeks, but Ohtani was able to put an end to their 14-game losing streak in his last start, so he'll need to replicate that performance again on Thursday. Kirby is a solid pitcher for Seattle, and we could be in store for a pitcher's duel in this one. Expect a tight game, but ultimately the Angels have too much talent to keep sliding in the standings.

Prediction: Los Angeles Angels ML (-125) & No Runs First Inning (-150)

