"About d**n time" "Time to start another losing streak" - Fans dish out mixed reactions as Los Angeles Angels finally snap 14-game skid against the Boston Red Sox

The Los Angeles Angels have quickly become the laughing stock of the baseball world as they plummeted in the standings on account of a 14-game losing streak. The Angels, who were at or around the top spot in the American League West, now find themselves nine games behind the first-placed Houston Astros.

After a Mike Trout injury and the firing of their manager, Joe Maddon, the Los Angeles Angels finally ended their losing streak last night against the Boston Red Sox. The losing spell was by far the longest in the MLB this season. Fans on Twitter had some mixed reactions to it all.

Twitter reacts to the Los Angeles Angels finally snapping their 14-game losing streak

The Angels' 14-game losing streak came at the hands of some AL East teams like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, who both swept the Angels during their dismal winless streak.

Fans around the MLB, both Angels fans and others, have taken to Twitter to discuss how they feel about the Angels ending their streak. The reactions were mostly negative, with fans feeling as though the Angels are overrated.

The two stars of the Angels, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, have both had awful personal numbers over the slide. Shohei Ohtani, has batted just over .200 over the past two weeks.

Trout, before his injury, was considerably worse. He was batting only .143 with a single home run in the week leading up to his groin injury. Trout was taken off the field as the Los Angeles Angels hosted the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014, which was also the last time that they won their division.

Trout is under contract with the Angels until the early 2030s and is making nearly half of $1 billion. He has been called overrated due to the lack of success the Angels have been seen over the better part of the last decade.

David M. @GAResistance93 @MLBONFOX I am going to laugh my head off if the Angels win or sweep this Mets series. All I've heard from their fans lately is how they have already won the NL East and they're going to take everyone down. @MLBONFOX I am going to laugh my head off if the Angels win or sweep this Mets series. All I've heard from their fans lately is how they have already won the NL East and they're going to take everyone down.

Some fans have made positive remarks. One fan is optimistic for the Angels to rebound, even if it will be against baseball's best team, the New York Mets, as they roll into LA this weekend.

chiefs burner @blakeherbel @MLBONFOX Get back to doin a 8 game win streak @MLBONFOX Get back to doin a 8 game win streak

All the Angels can do is take some lessons from the streak and move forward. They certainly have a journey ahead if they want to make up for all their lost ground.

