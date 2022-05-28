Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 27th | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for the second game of their four-game set. Toronto scored five runs off of Shohei Ohtani, and their three-run third inning was just the third multi-run inning allowed this season by the Angels' superstar. The Blue Jays' George Springer hit a solo home run to lead off the game, his ninth of the year, en route to a 6-3 Blue Jays victory.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to his father's old stomping grounds and clobbered a solo shot off of Ohtani in the sixth inning. The 23-year-old had been experiencing a power outage with 15 straight homerless games prior to Wednesday's contest. The Blue Jays are hoping he finds his stroke again on Friday night in Anaheim against the Angels' Chase Silseth.

Silseth has a 2.61 ERA through his first two career starts, and the University of Arizona alum has very little professional experience under his belt. He threw only 5 1/3 frames in the minors before he was called up, and now he'll have the toughest matchup of his young career. Toronto has now scored 14 runs in their last two contests, despite having a struggling offense that ranks 24th in the league in runs per game. The Blue Jays' offense has a collective .232 batting average which places them in the bottom 10 in the majors, but they could be starting to get hot at the right time.

This season, right-hander Alek Manoah is 5-1, and he gets the nod Friday. He has faced the Angels once in his career, earning the win last season when he held L.A. to two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings. This year he's established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball, carrying a 1.62 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP in eight starts. He's yet to give up two or more earned runs in any outing, and he'll likely be able to extend that streak further against a slumping Angels lineup.

"@Alek_Manoah6 owns the 2nd-lowest ERA (1.62) all-time by a #BlueJays starter through their first 8 starts of a season (Dave Stieb: 1.20 in 1983)" - @ BlueJays

The Angels were the MLB leaders in runs for a stretch, but they've come back down to earth lately, averaging just 3.5 runs per contest in their last six.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks like he may be on the verge of a hot streak. He's now gone deep in two straight contests, and his teammates around him have also been starting to see the ball better. Look for the 2021 American League MVP runner-up to have a big day at that plate on Friday.

Pick: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Alek Manoah has solidified himself as a Cy Young candidate as we near the end of May. He'd probably enjoy more run support, but it seems that Toronto's bats may finally be waking up. Silseth's inexperience is something the Blue Jays should be able to take advantage of in the second game of the series. Expect Toronto to pick up another road victory behind their ace.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays ML (-122) & Over 8 Runs (-102)

