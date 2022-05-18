Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction - May 17th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Dodgers are 22-12 entering Tuesday and have won their last six home games against the Diamondbacks. Monday's loss for Arizona pushed their losing streak to three, and they now sit five games back in the division.

The Dodgers will tab lefty Tyler Anderson Tuesday night, who is 3-0 with a 4.40 ERA. He had an awful outing last week against the Phillies, so he'll be looking to get back on track. Prior to that start, Anderson had not allowed more than two runs in any start, and his WHIP was 0.97. He'll be facing a light-hitting Diamondbacks club that scores the seventh-lowest runs in the MLB. Arizona is averaging only three runs per game in their previous five contests, and they're 5-15 overall in their last two meetings with the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks will have Merill Kelly take the hill in the second game of the doubleheader Tuesday. Kelly has a 1.71 ERA and has been one of the better pitchers in the National League this season. He had his worst start of the season last time out, and even then, it wasn't terrible. He surrendered three runs in five frames while striking out four in his team's 11-3 loss. He'll be up against a strong Dodgers lineup, led by new acquisition Freddie Freeman, that he faced earlier in the year, where he gave up three runs in six innings in a 4-0 defeat.

Kelly will need to go deep and have a strong outing Tuesday as his team's bullpen will be tired from the day game and because they're one of the worst statistically in the entire league.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 17, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +165 +1.5 (-125) Over 7.5 (-120) Los Angeles Dodgers -195 -1.5 (+105) Under 7.5 (+100)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Merrill Kelly punched out four Dodgers last time he faced them, but he's been averaging almost 5 1/2 strikeouts per start. The Diamondbacks may need to lean on him for more innings since some relievers won't be available after being used in the day portion of the doubleheader.

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks Merrill was a monster on the mound. Merrill was a monster on the mound. https://t.co/6TCmttsnZi

Expect Kelly to have a longer leash and K at least five Tuesday night.

Pick: Merrill Kelly Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Kelly should be able to keep his club in the game, but the Dodgers have too much talent and should defeat their division rivals. The Diamondbacks bullpen is too shaky to be relied on, but expect this game to be lower scoring as that's been the case for most of Arizona's contests recently.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-195) & Under 7.5 (+100)

