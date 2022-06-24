Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI and Predictions June 24, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves kick off their three-game series tonight in Georgia. It's a rematch of the 2020 & 2021 National League Championship Series.

There have been quite a few changes since the last time the Dodgers were in Atlanta, most notably Freddie Freeman's uniform. The MVP is making his first trip to Atlanta since signing with LA.

Grant McAuley @grantmcauley The #Braves drafted Freddie Freeman in the 2nd round in 2007. He made his major league debut in 2010. Over the next decade, he became an All-Star, Silver Slugger, Gold Glover, MVP, and World Champion. Tonight he gets his World Series ring. It'll be quite a night at Truist Park.

"Tonight (Freddie Freeman) gets his World Series ring. It'll be quite a night at Truist Park." - Grant McAuley

This is an important series for both teams, but tonight, all the focus will be on Freddie Freeman. He will receive his 2021 World Series ring before the game, and he will surely receive mixed reactions from the Atlanta crowd.

A superstar in his own right, Julio Urias has always struggled against Atlanta.

Pitching in tonight's game are Julio Urias for the Dodgers and Ian Anderson for the Braves.

Julio Urias has been great so far this season with a 2.80 ERA. However, due to LA's inconsistent ability to score runs when Urias is pitching, he has a record of 3-6. His flame-throwing approach has never fared well against Atlanta, as the Braves bats love the heat.

Ian Anderson has had some consistency problems this season, but when he's on, he's absolutely untouchable.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, June 24, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Dodgers -134 Over 9 (-118) Yes (-130) Braves +114 Under 9 (-104) No (+102)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Freddie Freeman is hot. He has recorded a hit in his last eight games, and in four of his previous five games, he's recorded 2+ hits. He's going to be feeling it coming back to Atlanta. While he's struggled with the long ball this season, he's sure to hit at least one in this series.

Freddie Freeman to Record an RBI (+135) & Freddie Freeman to Hit a HR (+385)

"Ian Anderson, K'ing the Side." - Rob Friedman

It's quite the combination: these offenses, these starters, 18 best hitters in baseball, and two inconsistent pitchers who could get lit up in the first. There will absolutely be a run in the first inning.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-130)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

This is going to be the series of the week. The Dodgers have the best team in the National League, and the Braves are the hottest team in baseball. Many predict that these two teams will meet in the Championship Series for the third year in a row, and over the next three days, we will see if those predictions have any merit.

Tonight, however, the Braves are the smart bet.

Atlanta (+114)

