Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 4th | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets for the third game of the series on Saturday night. The Dodgers have bounced back and taken the first two games so far after getting swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in their previous series. Thursday was the first time all season that the Mets were blanked, a testament to how good their offense has been. Both clubs are National League pennant contenders this season, so expect them to battle it out again tonight.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Cody and now Zach? The suite life. Cody and now Zach? The suite life. https://t.co/1rQke2BjXA

"Cody and now Zach? The suite life." - @ Dodgers

Walker Buehler gets the start for LA, and he'll try to replicate what the other Dodgers starting pitchers have been able to accomplish against New York's hitters this week. Both Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin pitched six scoreless innings, and the Mets have scored just one run in the 18 frames this series. Buehler is 6-1 with a 3.22 ERA, and his club has won seven of his 10 starts this year. The Mets offense does rank third in the MLB in runs per game despite their recent ineptitude. Look for Buehler to shake off his last start, where he gave up four earned runs in six innings.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Walker Buehler turns in his first career shutout! Walker Buehler turns in his first career shutout! https://t.co/Yk3x01NFKy

Story continues below ad

"Walker Buehler turns in his first career shutout!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

David Peterson, the lefty, takes the hill for the away side on Saturday. Peterson has a 3.03 ERA on the year, but in his three May starts, he had a 5.17 ERA. The Dodgers are 13-5 against lefties in 2022 and 41-15 dating back to last season. Peterson doesn't rack up a lot of Ks, and the Dodgers don't either, so expect a lot of balls to be put in play from LA in this one.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, June 4, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Mets +155 +1.5 (-130) Over 8.5 (-120) Los Angeles Dodgers -180 -1.5 (+110) Under 8.5 (+100)

Story continues below ad

With their two losses to open the series, the Mets are just 1-7 in their last eight played at Dodger Stadium. Also, the under has hit in six of the Dodgers' last eight. With how bad the Mets have been at the plate in these past two games, this could be the case again Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Best Picks

David Peterson had just one punchout against a bad Washington Nationals team in his last start that spanned 4 2/3 innings. The Dodgers are striking out at just a 20% clip over the past two weeks, so don't expect the Mets southpaw to retire many hitters via strikeout tonight.

Pick: David Peterson Under 3.5 Strikeouts (+120)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Betting Prediction

The Mets have had an amazing start to the year, but they've now lost four straight away from Citi Field and four straight against the NL West Division. The Dodgers have seemed to step up their game against top teams, as they're on an eight-game winning streak versus teams with a 60% or better winning percentage. Look for Buehler and the dominant Dodgers pitching to frustrate the Mets bats for a third straight contest.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-180) & Under 8.5 Runs (+100)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far