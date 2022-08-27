Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at home. The Marlins lost to the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Wednesday, bringing their record down to 54-70 on the season. The Dodgers currently hold a 86-37 record on the year with their win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Miami has been subpar at home this season, and they've lost 19 of their past 26 at LoanDepot Park. On the other hand, Los Angeles has been a great team on the road this season, as evidenced by their 41-21 away record.

Miami will tab Tommy Nance for Friday's matchup. The Dodgers offense that he'll have to navigate is averaging 6.3 runs per game in their last seven. They also rank first in the majors in runs and OPS. Nance shouldn't be expected to last too long after the second or third inning tonight, as this is a bullpen game for Miami. Expect the Dodgers lineup to make life hard for the Marlins pitching staff in the series opener.

Tyler Anderson will be on the hill Friday for the visitors. He is 12-2, with a 2.76 ERA in 21 starts on the year. Lately, the left-hander has been better, giving up just four earned runs in his previous 20 frames. Miami's offense has been ice cold, averaging 2.4 runs per game in their previous seven.

The Dodgers' lefty has been solid away from home this year, and he already shut down the Fish last week. That outing, he held them to one run in seven frames, so look for a similar performance from Anderson on Friday.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -300 -1.5 (-164) Over 7.5 (-118) Miami Marlins +245 +1.5 (+136) Under 7.5 (-104)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

The Dodgers have scored 10 runs in three of their last four games. They have arguably the best offense in the majors and probably the deepest lineup too. Since this is a bullpen game for Miami, look for the visitors to tire out their opposition.

Pick: Dodgers Team Total Over 5 Runs (-110)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

Tyler Anderson has been great this year, and on average, the Dodgers outscore opponents by 3.2 runs when he pitches. They're also 17-4 in his starts, so expect LA to lead comfortably after five.

Prediction: Dodgers First 5 Innings -1.5 (+110)

