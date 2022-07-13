Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday afternoon. The Pirates defeated them yesterday by a score of 5-1. The Pirates improved to 37-50 with the victory, and the Marlins fell to 41-44 with the loss.

"Starting the week off right." - Pirates

The Marlins will go with Daniel Castano, who is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA on the year. Castano will make his sixth start of the season on Tuesday after getting lit up by the New York Mets in his previous start. He'll face a Pirates club that ranks 28th in runs per nine and OPS and sits 29th in batting average. Look for the Marlins' lefty to shake off his last start and have more success against a bad Pittsburgh lineup.

Chris Stratton gets the call for Pittsburgh, and he'll be making his first start of the season. He's featured in relief this year and holds a 5.14 ERA in 35 relief innings. The fact that he's starting means his bullpen, which ranks third-worst in ERA and fourth-worst in WHIP, will be asked to record a lot of outs.

Look for the Marlins lineup that is slightly below average to overcome their recent struggles at the plate in the second game of this series.

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 12, 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +130 +1.5 (-154) Over 8.5 (-106) Miami Marlins -154 -1.5 (+145) Under 8.5 (-114)

Even though the Pirates are 6-2 in the last eight matchups, the Marlins are 16-5 in their previous 21 games as the favored club. They're also two games over .500 at home this year, while the Pirates are 10 games under .500 on the road.

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Pittsburgh has the second-most strikeouts in the MLB this year entering Tuesday's contest. Even though Castano hasn't racked up the Ks this year as a starter, expect him to notch at least four against a free-swinging Pirates team.

Fish Stripes @fishstripes As expected, Daniel Castano shutting out the Phillies thru 5 innings As expected, Daniel Castano shutting out the Phillies thru 5 innings https://t.co/gZRUvXyeFG

"As expected, Daniel Castano shutting out the Phillies thru 5 innings" - Fish Stripes

Pick: Daniel Castano Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Prediction

The Pirates are a team that a lot of clubs beat up on, and Miami has the talent advantage in most areas. Because the visitors will be relying mainly on their subpar bullpen this game, back the Marlins to even up the series on Tuesday.

Prediction: Miami Marlins -1.5 (+145) & Under 8.5 (-114)

