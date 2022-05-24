Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions May 24, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays host their intrastate rival, the Miami Marlins, and tonight is the first game of a two-game set in this interleague matchup.

"The @Marlins have Monday off before the Citrus Series showdown with the Rays on Tuesday!" - @ Bally Sports Florida: Marlins

Both teams are looking for some wins as they are coming off a losing series. The Marlins dropped two out of three to the Atlanta Braves, and Tampa Bay lost their three-game series to the Baltimore Orioles.

Starting tonight, it's Pablo Lopez for the Marlins and Shane McClanahan for the Rays, two studs who have been absolutely dealing this season. Lopez is sporting a 1.57 ERA this year, and McClanahan comes into play with a 2.52 ERA. These two guys weren't on many people's radar coming into this season, but they are pitching just as well as anyone in the league.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Tampa Bay Rays

Time & Date: Tuesday, May 24, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Marlins +128 Over 6.5 (-104) Yes (+138) Rays -152 Under 6.5 (-118) No (-170)

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Pablo Lopez is the best pitcher in the National League right now. Of his eight starts, four have been shutouts. He allowed just one run in two of his starts, and he's allowed multiple runs in only one start. In addition to that, he's averaging over a strikeout an inning. There's no telling how long he'll keep performing at this level, but bettors would be wise to ride with him until he gives them a reason not to.

Pablo Lopez Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-152)

Shane McClanahan has started seven games this season, and only once has he allowed more than four hits. His hit line for tonight is 4.5 hits, this is an extremely curious line, but bettors should take full advantage.

Shane McClanahan to Allow Under 4.5 Hits (-118)

"Shane McClanahan. Shoving." - @ Rob Friedman

Shane McClanahan can pitch, and so can Pablo Lopez. No runs in the first inning is a given, but it's not an attractive bet at (-170). What bettors can do is parlay multiple no-run innings for a fat payout.

No Runs in First, Second, or Third Inning (+243)

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction

The winner of this game will be whoever goes to their bullpen last. Neither starter is likely to give up many — if any — runs. Both teams will need to try and run up the pitch count to get the other team's starter out of the game. An edge should be given to Miami, as Lopez is more likely to deliver a shutout performance.

Under 6.5 Runs (-118)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Pablo Lopez Shane McClanahan 1 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt