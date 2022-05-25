Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions May 25, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays are set for the second and last game in this installment of the Citrus Series.

Shane McClanahan performed even better than predicted last night. McClanahan went six innings, allowing just four hits and no runs with nine strikeouts. Dusten Knight and Ryan Thompson were able to carry the shutout the rest of the way for a 0-4 victory for the Rays.

Miami fans were disappointed in Pablo Lopez's performance, as he gave up a season-high four runs, but even just one run would have been enough for Lopez to collect his second L of the season.

Starting today is Cody Poteet for Miami and Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

Poteet will be making just his second start of the season, but he has been absolutely electric out of the bullpen this year. Poteet has allowed just two runs in his 23 innings pitched.

Drew Rasmussen has been great for Tampa since being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the middle part of last year. This season, he's started eight games and is sporting a 2.33 ERA.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Tampa Bay Rays

Time & Date: Wednesday, May 25, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Marlins +150 Over 7 (-102) Yes (+112) Rays -178 Under 7 (-120) No (-140)

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Drew Rasmussen has been streaky this year with his strikeouts. He has had as few as one and as many as nine strikeouts. He's yet to have solid back-to-back performances. Going with that history, the fact that he had seven his last time out means he should not have many today.

Drew Rasmussen Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-136)

With a young pitcher taking the mound for Miami and a streaky pitcher going at it for Tampa, the odds are good a run will be scored in the first inning. It is rare to see positive money on a first inning bet, so bettors should take this opportunity while it's avilable.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+112)

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction

The Marlins bats were held to five uneventful hits yesterday. Today they will try to do better and get young Poteet some run support. It's always a gamble when a guy like this is pitching, but once again, positive money is hard to resist.

Marlins (+150)

