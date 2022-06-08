Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 8th | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday for the second game of a three-game series. The 26-29 Phillies were fortunate to face the Angels during LA's losing streak, which has since risen to 13 games. Having just fired Joe Girardi, Philadelphia is now 4-0 under new manager Rob Thomson. Injuries have been a big problem for the 33-24 Brewers. The team, dealing with several hitters and starting pitchers out, has remained afloat but has seen their division lead dwindle to just a half-game over the St. Louis ardinals, courtesy of their current four-game slide.

Aaron Nola gets the ball for Philadelphia, sporting a 3-4 record to go with a 3.92 ERA. He'll be making his 12th start of the season, as he has an impressive 0.93 WHIP and 10.7 Ks per nine innings on the year. The last time he faced the Brewers, he tossed seven shutout frames in what would be a 1-0 loss where he was credited with a no-decision back in April. Milwaukee's lineup is without a couple of key bats, and they have mustered just six total runs in their last four games.

Adrian Houser starts for the Brewers, and he currently holds a 3-5 record, with a 3.51 ERA through 10 starts. He has a less-than-encouraging 1.40 WHIP, and he has not picked up a win in five consecutive outings. The good news for Houser is that he holds a 1.95 ERA at home. However, this may be canceled out by the fact that the Phillies lead the MLB with a .761 OPS away from home and have scored four or more runs in seven of their last eight games. Houser hurled a quality start against Philly back in April during a 5-3 win, but now with the Phillies bats rolling, he may have a taller task ahead of him on Tuesday. In Philadelphia's previous seven contests, they have averaged 6.1 runs per game and will look to keep mashing in the middle game of the series.

"Adrian Houser's sinker is dirty." - Rob Friedman

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -126 -1.5 (+134) Over 8 (-110) Milwaukee Brewers +108 +1.5 (-162) Under 8 (-110)

Eight of Philadelphia's last 10 have gone over, while five of the last seven meetings in Milwaukee between these clubs have also seen the total go over. On the year, the Phillies have had 17 of their 25 road contests hit the over, so this could be the case again Tuesday.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

The Brewers have one of the highest strikeout rates in the National League, and Aaron Nola is averaging 7.9 punchouts in his last eight starts. Considering the fact that the righty fanned nine against the Brew Crew back in April, he should put a similar tally on Tuesday.

Pick: Aaron Nola Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

After a streak where the Phillies lost eight consecutive Nola starts, they've won their previous two, and given that these teams have been trending in completely opposite directions over the past week, the Phillies will look to keep the momentum going after they came back in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, recording the first runs that closer Josh Hader has allowed all year. Look for Philadelphia to lead through five, thanks to Nola.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings -0.5 (+100)

