Breaking: Philadelphia Phillies fire team manager Joe Girardi after 3 seasons

The Philadelphia Phillies have fired Joe Girardi as the manager of the team after three seasons. Girardi had a combined record of 132-141. MLB insider Jayson Stark broke the news.

The #Phillies are parting ways with Joe Girardi today. Bench coach Rob Thomson will be the interim manager.

Bench coach Rob Thomson will take Girardi's place through the end of the season.

Quality assurance coach Mike Calitri will replace Rob Thomson as bench coach, with coaching assistant Bobby Meacham "relieved of his duties," the team announced.

Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham also got the ax.

The Philadelphia Phillies have not lived up to expectations this season as they are below .500 with a record of 22-29 this season. Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber signed this off-season with the team to go along with an already talented roster. The Phillies are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The firing did not come as much of a surprise given the expectations of the team before the season started and the ground the team continues to lose in the National League East to the New York Mets.

Girardi made many questionable bullpen management decisions that cost the Phillies several games. One example came against the Mets, where they blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning.

Philadelphia Phillies struggling to start 2022 season

The Phillies have been one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball this season. There are plenty of big names on the roster, including Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, Zack Wheeler, and Aaron Nola. Despite the talent, the Phillies have underperformed yet again.

The biggest issue for the team has been the bullpen and defense. Bryce Harper has been playing through an injury that has limited him to being a DH. Because of this, they have relied on two of the worst defensive outfielders in all of baseball in Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. While both have been regarded as quality hitters at the plate, their defense is not up to par.

The firing might fire the team up and give the Phillies the spark they need to get back into the playoff picture. Only time will tell. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

