“I want Joe Girardi put in prison”, “Did Joe Girardi lose all of his brain cells?” - Philadelphia Phillies fans are sick of losing, call for manager Joe Girardi to be fired

Joe Girardi is fighting for his job. The Philadelphia Phillies skipper has managed his team to a 21-27 record so far, despite having one of the league's most potent offenses at his disposal. At the time of writing, the Phillies are teetering on the edge of a 3-5 loss at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. The game is in the bottom of the tenth inning.

Philadelphia Phillies fans aren't waiting around for a final score. They want Joe Girardi fired immediately. In fact, they've been wanting it for a few days now. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions calling for Joe Girardi's dismissal.

Philadelphia Phillies fans are sick of losing, call for manager Joe Girardi to be fired

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is at the object of a Twitter storm

To start things off, CBS Sports NFL analyst Jeff Kerr tweeted a controversial comment last night. In his opinion, Girardi should've been fired today.

#Phillies Joe Girardi has to be fired by Monday right? Joe Girardi has to be fired by Monday right? #Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies fans get upset pretty easily. Just ask Alec Bohm. But if Girardi isn't fired after today's game, this fan will be fuming.

Marial Shayok Burner🛝 @ProcessPhilly If this isn’t Joe Girardi’s last game as a Phillie I’m gonna be so mad If this isn’t Joe Girardi’s last game as a Phillie I’m gonna be so mad

This fan dislikes Joe Girardi so much that they're boycotting the team until he's gone.

AJ Torres @ajtorres1230 Haven’t watched a second of this game today. Like I said last night, I’m boycotting the @Phillies until Joe Girardi is gone Haven’t watched a second of this game today. Like I said last night, I’m boycotting the @Phillies until Joe Girardi is gone

This Phillies fan took a stab at Girardi's mental fitness.

This fan doesn't just want Girardi fired. He wants him arrested.

jake @verynice_fella I want Joe Girardi put in prison. Unbelievable I want Joe Girardi put in prison. Unbelievable

This user is embarrassed by his team's performance against the Giants today and blames Girardi for the bulk of mistakes.

#SFvsPHI #RingTheBell well this game was confusing embarrassing and once again the decisions by #Phillies Manager Joe Girardi are starting to add up and I don't think he has what it takes to fix this mess right nowsomething needs to be donewhat is itI don't know well this game was confusing embarrassing and once again the decisions by #Phillies Manager Joe Girardi are starting to add up and I don't think he has what it takes to fix this mess right now something needs to be done what is it I don't know #SFvsPHI #RingTheBell

Before quoting him on this, take note: Girardi did not say this. This was a fake quote made up by a fan for comedic purposes. The most hilarious part? Girardi probably did utter this word after watching his bullpen blow the game.

This fan thinks the deadline to fire Girardi is already passed. That being said, they'll accept a late assignment.

Sean Mulvihill @NotSPMulvihill Joe Girardi should’ve been fired yesterday, but today will do. Joe Girardi should’ve been fired yesterday, but today will do.

This user doesn't think Girardi is a competent skipper at all, especially when it comes to bullpen management.

Matt @PhanPhorever21 Joe Girardi has the worst feel for managing a bullpen that I’ve ever seen. Joe Girardi has the worst feel for managing a bullpen that I’ve ever seen.

The people have spoken. Now it's up to the organization. Will Girardi survive the fray?

