“Joe Girardi gotta go, fire him” - MLB Analysts demand Philadelphia Phillies manager be fired after team’s abysmal performance this season

Entering the 2022 season, many fans argued that this was the most talented Philadelphia Phillies squad since the World Series champion team of 2008. John Middleton broke the bank at the behest of 2021 National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper and exceeded the luxury tax threshold to bring in sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to mash in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in Major League Baseball. However, the team is 11-15 in the 2022 season and resides in fourth place in the National League East.

James Seltzer @JamesSeltzer This is the worst loss of the Joe Girardi era and that’s saying something. Fire him tonight. This is the worst loss of the Joe Girardi era and that’s saying something. Fire him tonight.

Rumblings in the beginning of the season have now grown to cries of frustration after the Phillies blew a 7-1 lead over the New York Mets on Thursday night. Joe Girardi is at the center of it.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi's job is on the line

Girardi was hired to fill the role of skipper when the Phillies fired Gabe Kapler, who obtained a losing record of 161-163 in his two-year tenure in Philadelphia. Girardi was coming from a successful stint in the MLB as a manager. He won Manager of the Year in both the American League and National League and guided the New York Yankees to their last World Series title (against the 2009 Phillies). After losing Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in 2017, the Yankees chose not to renew Girardi's contract, and he waited for the right opportunity to present itself. On paper, Girardi seemed like the ideal choice to inherit an absolutely loaded roster that included Bryce Harper and three-time National League All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. However, things did not go as planned.

Now in his third season with the Philadelphia Phillies, payroll has increased every year, and losses have continued to pile up. Girardi has a weak 121-124 record as the skipper. What hurts the most isn't the fact that the Phillies are squandering the highest payroll in team history, but the fact that Gabe Kapler (the man they fired) had 107 wins with the San Francisco Giants in the 2021 season alone.

FULL SEGMENT : auda.cy/3vMUnvc "I'm certain he's done a terrible job here...but can we please focus more on the players?" @JoeDeCamara and @RitchieJon discuss whether Joe Girardi or the players are more responsible for the Phillies' struggles on @SportsRadioWIP

The writing is on the wall for Joe Girardi. If he can't turn the Philadelphia Phillies season around, he likely won't make it to the All-Star break. Heck, at this rate he may not even make it to Memorial Day.

