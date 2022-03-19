Breaking news: Philadelphia Phillies sign Castellanos, will exceed the luxury tax

Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton vowed to fans and media that the team is not afraid of exceeding the Major League Baseball luxury tax threshold for the right player.

It appears third baseman/outfielder Nick Castellanos is that player.

Jim Salisbury @JSalisburyNBCS Confirming @jaysonst report. Phillies are on Nick Castellanos. Phillies owner John Middleton has consistently said team would go over tax for right opportunity. This might be it. Stay tuned

Philadelphia Phillies have agreed 5-year contract valued at $100 million - ESPN lead reporter Jeff Passan

ESPN lead reported Jeff Passan has said that the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed a five-year contract worth $100 million with outfielder Nick Castellanos.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Castellanos brings another power bat for Phillies manager Joe Girardi's lineup. He joins newly signed Kyle Schwarber, All-Star JT Realmuto and reigning National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper.

Castellanos would bring a right-handed bat to a very lefty-heavy Philadelphia Phillies lineup. In addition to the $20-million per year salary, the team will also have to forfeit a draft pick, as Castellanos rejected a Qualifying Offer from the Cincinnati Reds.

For the Cincinnati Reds, he slugged 34 homers en route a .576 slugging percentage in the 2021 season. Those numbers were good enough for him to make the National League All-Star roster, the first of his career.

Though his numbers may be inflated by Great American Ballpark's hitter-friendly atmosphere, the Phillies' Citizen's Bank Park is equally as generous to sluggers. While his offensive numbers make him special, Castellanos leaves a lot to be desired with the glove.

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds

While Philadelphia fans are going to be excited with the amount of power coursing through their lineup, they may find themselves frustrated with the defensive output of the team.

Newly signed Kyle Schwarber is a defensive liability at all positions he has played. While Castellanos brings versitility in the positions he plays, he doesn't play any of those positions at a positive defensive level.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, a team that was near the bottom in all defensive metrics last year, there is only one Designated Hitter spot coming to the National League.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi will have a lot of power in his 2022 lineup.

The pressure will be mounting for the Phillies this year. This will be the first time in team history they have gone over the luxury tax. It will be a struggle to get past teams like the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets to win their division, let alone the Los Angeles Dodgers to get to the World Series.

The big question for the team is if they have enough offense to overcome what will likely be an awful defense?

