"Please have the guts to let us the fans know why Zach Eflin couldn't pitch today?"- Philadelphia Phillies analyst slams Joe Girardi following team's frustrating loss to rival New York Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies traveled to New York City to play the Mets yesterday. This was the first game of a three-game weekend series. Bailey Falter got the start for the Phillies and managed to go just three innings, allowing two earned runs. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin was originally scheduled to start Friday night's game but was scratched to have an extra day of rest. Carlos Carrasco got the start for the New York Mets. Carrasco went 5.2 innings and allowed five earned runs.

Philadelphia Phillies drop first game of series against New York Mets

The Phillies lost the first game of the three-game series against the New York Mets by a score of 8 to 6. The Phillies' record now sits at 21-25, 8.5 games behind the Mets. At the start of the season, the Phillies had high expectations of making the postseason for the first time since 2011, but 2022 has largely been a disappointment.

The Mets are now 30-17 this season and look well on their way to a division title.

"Phase I of Joe Girardi's plan to get his starting pitching staff a little extra rest failed miserably Friday night, and now the pressure is on Zach Eflin and Zack Wheeler, writes @JSalisburyNBCS." - @ NBC Sports Philadelphia

Manager Joe Girardi's decision to rest his top pitchers is puzzling given the fact that the Phillies are chasing the Mets in the division. Phillies analyst Michael Barkann went off on the Phillies management for making this poor choice.

"Please have the guts to let us the fans know why Zach Eflin couldn't pitch today?" - Phillies analyst Michael Barkann on the team's decision not to pitch Zach Eflin

Joe Girardi most likely has a legitimate reason why Zach Eflin did not pitch last night, but withholding that information from the fans and media reflected poorly on him. Girardi has badly mismanaged the Phillies pitching staff all season, losing many games due to bullpen management. The Phillies' close losses continue to mount and may potentially cost Girardi his job.

What's on Tap?

The Phillies and Mets continue their weekend series in Queens with the first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EDT. Zach Eflin gets the start for the Phillies. Eflin is 1-3 with a 3.65 ERA. Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Mets. Walker is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA this season. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

