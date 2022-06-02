Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 2nd | 2022 MLB Season

On Thursday, the visiting San Diego Padres will start a series against the Milwaukee Brewers. San Diego won seven games in an eight-game stretch at the tail end of May; however, the Padres have gone ice cold since then. They have dropped six of their eight games since, capped off by getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals this week. This has been a disappointing stretch of baseball for San Diego, who now find themselves three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Adrian Houser will get the ball for the Brewers, and he is 3-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 36 strikeouts this season in 46 1/3 innings. In Houser's last three starts, his team has lost all three while providing him with just 1.6 runs in run support per contest. He'll be tasked with facing a Padres lineup led by Manny Machado. Machado leads the club in home runs, batting average, and OPS. The third baseman is batting .344 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs and will look to stay hot on Thursday.

"Some more insurance provided by Manny Machado" - @ Padres

Houser mainly relies on his sinker, throwing it nearly half of the time. He throws it in the mid-90s, and it has some movement, but the pitch has been slightly less effective this season than last. The Padres have hit only 37 long balls this season, which ranks 26th in the league, and on low fastballs, they have an awful .247 slugging percentage. Expect Houser to bounce back from his last start in what should be a favorable matchup for the 29-year-old. Houser is averaging just over five innings pitched per start in 2022, but he does have an excellent bullpen behind him that includes one of the best closers in the league in Josh Hader.

Story continues below ad

Dan @DanClarkSports Josh Hader has pitched 37 consecutive scoreless innings - this should be the biggest talking point in MLB. Josh Hader has pitched 37 consecutive scoreless innings - this should be the biggest talking point in MLB.

"Josh Hader has pitched 37 consecutive scoreless innings - this should be the biggest talking point in MLB." - @ Dan

Sean Manaea will start for the Padres on Thursday, and so far, he has a 4.02 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 56 innings. He hasn't surrendered fewer than three runs in six consecutive starts, which isn't a great sign, and he'll be up against a solid Brewers lineup on Thursday. The Brewers average 4.6 runs scored per game, which is the 10th-best mark in the MLB. The Milwaukee Brewers have scored 13 runs in their last three games and have won eight of their last nine games when scoring four or more runs. Milwaukee is only 8-10 against southpaws this season, so we'll see if they can reverse this trend in the series opener.

Story continues below ad

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Thursday, June 2, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -110 -1.5 (+150) Over 8.5 (+100) Milwaukee Brewers -110 +1.5 (-170) Under 8.5 (-120)

The under has hit in four of the five previous meetings between these two, but in five of Manaea's last six outings, the over has been hit in five of those, with the other time being a push. The Brewers are also now 7-2 in their previous nine home contests, with an overall record of 14-6 in Milwaukee.

Story continues below ad

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Manea started off the season nicely with three excellent outings, but since then, he has a 5.35 ERA in a six-start span. Expect him to record his seventh straight start where he's given up three or more earned runs.

Pick: Sean Manaea Over 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-110)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

This is a pretty even matchup talent-wise, but with the way the Padres have been slumping, it's difficult to see them snapping their losing streak. Houser, being a sinkerballer, will play to his advantage as the Padres have not been hitting many balls out of the park. Expect the Brewers' strong pitching to be too much for San Diego on Thursday.

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-110) & Under 8.5 (-120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far