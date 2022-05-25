Ranking the top 5 NL MVP favorites 1/4 of the way into the 2022 season featuring Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, and more

The MLB season is already one-fourth of the way finished, and there are already clear front-runners for the National League MVP award. Manny Machado appears to be the clear favorite to start the season, but who could potentially challenge the Padres third baseman for the prestigious award? This article will rank the top five NL MVP favorites.

Top 5 NL MVP favorites

#5 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals, 3B

2022 Statline: 9 HR, 32 RBI, .288/.351/.545/.895

Nolan Arenado has cooled off as of late, but after winning the National League Player of the Month in April, Arenado is still a top candidate for the league's MVP. Arenado ranks in the top 10 in the National League in OPS, HR, RBI, and Doubles.

#4 Pete Alonso, New York Mets, 1B

2022 Statline: 11 HR, 41 RBI, .282/.347/.511/.858

Pete Alonso is one of the game's most powerful hitters and comes in at #4 on the early NL MVP list. Alonso leads the National League in RBIs and is only one behind the league-lead in home runs with 11.

Here, watch Alonso come up clutch with a walk-off homer for the Mets.

#3 Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers, OF

2022 Statline: 12 HR, 30 RBI, .292/.385/.578/.963

Mookie Betts is off to a great start to his 2022 season after a disappointing 2021. Betts leads the league in home runs and runs scored. If Betts keeps these numbers up and with his great defense in right field, then he will continue to be a top choice for the award.

#2 Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals, 1B

2022 Statline: 7 HR, 33 RBI, .344/.411/.575/.986

Paul Goldschmidt has been one of the best hitters in baseball since 2012 and is continuing his consistent production in 2022. Goldschmidt is in the top five in OPS, batting average, RBIs, hits, and doubles.

#1 Manny Machado, San Diego Padres, 3B

2022 Statline: 8 HR, 27 RBI, .368/.441/.601/1.042

As of May 25, Manny Machado is the NL MVP. Machado has continued his stellar career by leading the league in OPS, batting average, hits, and on-base percentage.

NL MVP Honorable Mentions

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, OF/DH

2022 Statline: 10 HR, 31 RBI, .302/.352/.617/.969

Last year's MVP winner is certainly in consideration for a repeat. Bryce Harper is being left off the list due to his current injury that has caused him to be limited to DH.

C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies, 1B

2022 Statline: 11 HR, 32 RBI, .311/.356/.585/.941

C.J. Cron is off to a great start to his 2022 season and is among the leaders in several offensive categories. Cron will certainly be in the mix for the award if he continues to put up numbers like this.

Eric Hosmer, San Diego Padres, 1B

2022 Statline: 4 HR, 24 RBI, .327/.392/.460/.852

Eric Hosmer has been one of the most consistent first basemen over the past decade. His 2022 season may end up being his best season yet. Hosmer's glove on the field and tremendous contact skills at the plate will keep the veteran first baseman in consideration for the league's top award.

