MLB NRFI Best Picks Today: May 24, 2022 | MLB Regular Season 2022

The No Run First Inning (NRFI) is one of the best bets baseball has to offer. As the name would suggest, it's a simple bet, but the statistical implications are deeper than some may realize.

The bet can go either way: no run first inning, or yes, run in the first inning. It's simply a wager on if a run will be scored in the first inning of a baseball game. While it may seem like a quick bet, like the first basket in a baseball game, the statistics of this bet go much deeper than simple chance. More runs are scored in the first inning of a baseball game than any other inning. That is an essential fact to keep in mind when making NRFI bets.

Best NRFIs of the Day

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Washington Natinals (-120)

Starting in this matchup are Walker Buehler and Josiah Gray. Buehler has a long-established reputation for being a guy that doesn't give up many runs. Few people think they are scoring early on Buehler. Gray, the former Dodger, is trying to make a name for himself. He has had some severe ups and downs this season, but he has flashed signs of greatness. His last outing was the first time he allowed a run in the first inning. That game should be considered a fluke, and bettors can count this game as a NRFI lock.

"Josiah Gray, K'ing the Side (2 Swords)" - @PitchingNinja

Kansas City Royals @ Arizona Diamondbacks (-105)

Jonathan Heasley and Zac Gallen are starting in another game that is sure to have no runs in the first. This year, Zac Gallen has been an absolute stud, and he is unlikely to give up runs in any inning. Heasley will be making the sixth start of his career and his third this year. He's one for two in giving up runs in the first inning, but he's shown great promise. With the lack of tape on Heasley, he should get through the entire lineup cleanly. Bettors may want to take no run in the first or second in this match-up.

Philladelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves (-114)

Both starters in this game, Kyle Gibson and Max Fried have shown signs of weakness this season, but both pitchers have been great for NRFI bets. A run has been scored in the first in just one of Fried's starts, and considering how the first game of this four-game sent went, the Braves bats may be slow to go in game two.

"Max Fried, Filthy 88mph Changeup." - @PitchingNinja

New York Mets @ San Fransisco Giants (-128)

Chris Bassitt and Logan Webb create the pitching matchup of the night. This is a must-watch game for fans of pitchers duals. These two hurlers are liable to shut a team out every game and an easy bet for a NRFI.

