New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 10, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels will start a three-game series tonight in Anaheim.

The Angels finally ended their 14-game losing streak last night off the back of Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani pitched a seven-innings gem, allowing just one run on four hits. Worried about getting no run support, Ohtani took matters into his own hands, smashing a two-run shot to straightaway center.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Shohei Ohtani doing it all his damn self. Dude blew 101 with the fastball tonight and hit a tank. Babe Ruth quite literally could never. Shohei Ohtani doing it all his damn self. Dude blew 101 with the fastball tonight and hit a tank. Babe Ruth quite literally could never. https://t.co/j1c9hwHgkj

This is the last leg of the Mets' 10-game Califonia road trip. They split a four game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers before dropping two out of three to the San Diego Padres. With the ground the Braves have been making in the National League East, the Mets really need to win this series.

Pitching tonight for the Mets is Tylor Megill. Megill had six fantastic starts before getting lit up his last time out against the Washington Nationals. He gave up eight runs in 1 1/3 inning pitch. Likely a fluke for this fantastic pitcher, but it's something for bettors to keep an eye on.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Friday, June 10, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angels Stadium, Anaheim, CA

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Mets -124 Over 8.5 (-115) Yes (-128) Angels +106 Under 8.5 (-106) No (+104)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

To put together some wins, Mike Trout has to be at his best. He is the captain of this team, and he needs to get the bats going. If he can explode the offense, the Angels will be dangerous.

Trout to Record an RBI (+130)

Jared Tims @Jared_Tims One more thing I love about Mike Trout. When he’s not playing he sits next to whoever the manager is. Always learning. One more thing I love about Mike Trout. When he’s not playing he sits next to whoever the manager is. Always learning. https://t.co/xn7hMPO2Jz

Francisco Lindor will be trying to ignite his squad as well. With the Braves continuing to win, the Mets need to pick up a series win to keep some distance between them in the standings. Lindor will have a big night to try and carry his team to victory.

Lindor to Record an RBI (+130)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction

Cross-country road trips can be extremely difficult for teams, and if the Mets are a step behind, the Angels need to take advantage. Interim manager Phil Nevin is eyeing that wild card spot, and coming off this losing streak, they need to string together some wins before their seven-game road trip. Bettors should look for the Angels to capitalize on last night's momentum.

Los Angeles (+106)

