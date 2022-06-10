Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 10, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates play the second game of their three-game series tonight at Truist Park.

The Braves are absolutely unstoppable right now; they are finally playing like defending world champions. Winners of eight straight, the Braves will try to win their third series in a row tonight.

Atlanta now sits 6 and 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East; they've managed to pick up four games during this winning streak.

"Got em" - @Braves

They squandered tons of scoring opportunities last night; they lit up Max Fried for a season-high of eight hits. However, they only scored one run off those eight hits, and things only got worse for the Pirates after Atlanta's bullpen entered the game. Will Smith, AJ Minter, and Kenley Jansen each pitched a perfect inning to close out the game.

Tonight, Roansy Contreras will start for the Pirates, as he will try to help them from falling further down in the standings. This will be just the fifth start of his career, but he has looked strong so far. Contreras holds a sub-two ERA with twenty-three innings pitched. He also holds more strikeouts than innings pitched, which bodes well against this Atlanta team.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, June 10, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Pirates +1.5 (-111) +176 Over 8.5 (-112) Yes (-102) Braves -1.5 (-108) -210 Under 8.5 (-110) No (-120)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Spencer Strider will be making his third career start tonight. He started the season with great success out of the bullpen and has continued to look sharp in a starting role. He's a strikeout pitcher who rarely allows hits. In his 32 innings pitched this season, he's allowed just 20 hits while striking out 49 — gaudy numbers.

Spencer Strider Over 4.5 Strikeouts

"This is not fair" - @BravesOnBally

Strider is one for two on NRFIs, and Contreas is a perfect three for three. Bettors shouldn't overanalyze this one. It's a simple bet with strong numbers to back it up.

No Runs in the First Inning (-120)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

When a team is hot, you don't bet against them. Eventually, this streak will end, but profit off it while you still can. The over/under has been unpredictable in this stretch for Atlanta, but the moneyline has not. Eight wins in a row and six of the eight have come by two runs or more.

Atlanta -1.5 (-108)

