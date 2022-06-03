New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 3, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets play the second game of a four-game series tonight.

Last night's affair was a pitcher's duel, as Los Angeles took the first game of this series.

Starting was Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers and Taijuan Walker for the Mets. Both pitchers looked great, but Gonsolin was better. Gonsolin allowed just two hits in six shutout innings.

The Dodgers managed to score two runs on Walker. That's all they would get in this game, but it would be all they would need.

"'He's been rolling since Game 1'" - @ SportsNet LA

Starting tonight arre Tyler Anderson for the Dodgers and Chris Bassitt for the Mets. Both pitchers are in their first year with their respective clubs, and both are having fantastic seasons.

Anderson has a 6-0 record and boasts a 2.90 ERA. He hasn't allowed a run in 15 innings, and he will look to continue that streak today.

Bassitt has a 3.66 ERA, and that low number is still skewed by one bad start against the San Francisco Giants. In six of his 10 starts, he's allowed one or fewer runs. He's well equipped to match up against Tyler Anderson.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Friday, June 2, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the First? Mets +1.5 (-156) +132 Over 8 (-112) Yes (-115) Dodgers -1.5 (+130) -156 Under 8 (-108) No (-105)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

When in doubt, bet Betts. The Dodgers have an explosive lineup, and there is never a bad bet on who's going to shine on any given night. However, Mookie Betts is at his best when he's at home. Last night, he went two for four with an RBI, and bettors should expect a repeat performance.

Mookie Betts to Record an RBI (+145)

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Mookie Betts' month of May:



12 HR, 27 RBI, 10 2B, 39 H, 31 R, 13 BB



Players to post those numbers in one month:



Hank Aaron (1961)

Ted Williams (1950)

Joe DiMaggio (1937)

Lou Gehrig (1936)

Jimmie Foxx (1932)

Lou Gehrig (1930)

"Mookie Betts' month of May:..." - @ Blake Harris

Tyler Anderson seems to get better and better as this season progresses. His strikeout totals are climbing, and he seems to be in a groove. Of course, the Mets don't strike out much — only four teams strike out less — but there's no reason to think he can't manage 5 Ks.

Tyler Anderson Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-128)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

This is one heck of a pitching matchup, runs will be hard to come by, but someone has to come out on top. Bettors should expect Tyler Anderson to improve on his perfect record.

Dodgers -1.5 (+130) & Under 8 Runs (-108)

