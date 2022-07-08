New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 8, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins play the second game of their four-game series tonight.

The Mets unleashed a bloodbath on the Marlins last night, shutting them out en route to a 10-0 victory. J.D. Davis and James McCann did most of the heavy lifting, combing for two home runs and eight RBIs.

"J.D. Slam!!!" - Mets

Pitching in tonight's affair are Pablo Lopez for Miami and Chris Bassitt for New York.

Lopez is having a tremendous season that Sandy Alcantara is overshadowing. Lopez has a sub-three ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. This pitching staff is keeping Miami in playoff contention, and anything can happen once the playoffs begin.

Chris Bassitt's first year in New York is not going nearly as well as planned. Bassitt had more than a few rough starts, and as a result, he has an ERA over four. As the Mets' lead in the National League East dwindles, they will need Bassitt to settle down and find his control.

Miami Marlinsvs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Friday, June 8, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing Meadows, NY

"Citi Field and Shea Stadium side by side in 2008 shorty before the demolition..." - igballparks

Miami Marlinsvs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Marlins +1.5 (-160) +136 Over 7.5 (+100) Yes (+106) Mets -1.5 (+132) -162 Under 7.5 (-122) No (-136)

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Best Picks

Chris Bassitt's strikeout numbers are rather sporadic, but they line up well for his line today. Bassitt has recorded 6+ Ks in five of his last six starts. His last time out, he managed only five. Miami is a top strikeout team in the league, and Bassitt should easily record six.

Chris Bassitt Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+104)

Bassitt enters play today with 95 strikeouts.

Two studs are starting today, and runs will be hard to come by early. Bassitt is liable to give up runs, but not until later in the game. The NRFI is a safe bet in this matchup.

No Runs in the First Inning (-136)

Miami Marlinsvs. New York Mets Prediction

After an abysmal showing last night, the Marlins will strike back today. They are not naive enough to think they will catch the Mets to take the National League East, but they can make a run at the Wild Card. Playing in such a tough division, they will have a rough path to the playoffs, but anything can happen.

Miami (+136)

