New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 25, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins are playing the second game of their three-game series. This is their second series in just a week.

The Mets took yesterday's game just like they took three out of four from the Marlins earlier in the week.

Yesterday, Sandy Alcantara, the leading favorite for National League Cy Young, looked less than stellar. He gave up four runs on six hits in seven innings pitched. That's a respectable stat line for most starters, but that was only the second time Alcantara gave up more than two runs in a start.

"Francisco Lindor worked an 8-pitch at-bat against Sandy Alcantara and homered" - SNY Mets

Pitching tonight are Chris Bassitt for the Mets and Trevor Rogers for the Marlins.

Bassitt is pitching better than his 5-5 record would imply. He's been solid this season, but he's had a few rocky starts that have jacked up his ERA to 4.03.

Rogers has been erratic this season, allowing anywhere from zero to seven runs in a start. As a result, Rogers has given bettors fits as there is no telling what kind of performance he will give.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Saturday, June 25, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami's City Connect jerseys

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Mets -1.5 (+114) -154 Over 7.5 (-105) Yes (+114) Marlins +1.5 (-137) +130 Under 7.5 (-115) No (-146)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Chris Bassitt has struck out six or more batters in his last five starts, and Miami is a top-five strikeout team. With Bassitt's strikeout line being at 5 1/2, it's an easy pick for bettors.

Bassitt Over 5 1/2 strikeouts (-142) / Bassitt 7+ Strikeouts (+146)

"Chris Bassitt, Pretty Curveballs." - Rob Friedman

Francisco Lindor had a great game last night, with two hits, four RBIs, and a home run. There is no better hitter in the major leagues when he's hot. Playing a team like Miami, bettors can expect a similar performance tonight.

Lindor 2+ Hits (+230)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

The Mets have won five of their last six against Miami, and four of those five wins have come by two runs or more. With the way the Mets are playing within the division this year, it would be inadvisable to bet against them.

New York -1.5 (+114)

