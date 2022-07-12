Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions July 12, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees kick off a three-game series tonight at Great American Ball Park.

The Yankees enter this series having split a four-game set with the Boston Red Sox to maintain their 14 1/2 game lead in the American League East. They now have a chance to increase that lead, playing one of the worst teams in baseball.

Though the Reds hold one of the worst records in baseball, they are currently on a four-game winning streak that includes a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.

"The Reds added the Walk-Off Balk to their playbook" - Barstool Sports

Pitching today are Graham Ashcraft for the Reds and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

Ashcraft will be making his 10th start today, and bettors never know what they will get when he takes the mound. He allowed two or fewer runs in his first four starts but has been extremely hot and cold since then.

Cole had an unusually poor performance against the Boston Red Sox his last time out. The good news for bettors is that he always bounces back after poor starts. After both of Cole's starts this season where he surrendered 5+ runs, he allowed one or fewer in the following start.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 12, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Reds +1.5 (+132) +265 Over 8.5 (-112) Yes (-122) Yankees -1.5 (-160) -330 Under 8.5 (-108) No (-104)

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Aaron Judge has only hit one home run so far this month. Playing the Reds, he might find a multi-home run game (+1900). While that would be an incredible bet to hit, the safe option is an RBI from Judge.

Aarond Judge to Record an RBI (-105)

Yankees Videos @snyyankees



Gerrit Cole has been named a 2022 All-Star! Cole Train coming through.Gerrit Cole has been named a 2022 All-Star! Cole Train coming through.Gerrit Cole has been named a 2022 All-Star! 🚂 ⭐ https://t.co/TGFkU2HM3c

"Cole Train coming through." - Yankees Videos

Cole is an elite pitcher, and Ashcraft has elite starts. Ashcraft will try to continue the success the Reds have been having. That should last for only an inning or two. Bettors can take the opportunity to jump on the NRFI.

No Runs in the First Inning (-104)

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Prediction

The Reds are currently on an impressive streak, but they will find their luck has run out when facing the Bronx Bombers. Cincinnati is about to receive a beatdown that will make them forget all the wins they just collected. Bettors should expect a big win for the Yankees.

New York -2.5 (-102)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far