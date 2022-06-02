New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Thursday, June 2nd

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Preview: Premier pitching matchup today in the Bronx

Today, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will continue their series with a doubleheader. Game 1 will be played early in the afternoon, and the pitching matchup is amazing. "Nasty" Nestor Cortes will take the mound for the Yankees and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Angels. If you're looking for betting action in this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

New York Yankees Preview:

"Nestor Night." - @Yankees

The New York Yankees started the season on fire and haven't looked back. The Bronx Bombers sit atop the American League with a 34-15 record. The Yankees have played extremely well on both sides of the ball, but their starting pitching has been extraordinary. Both the staff ERA and the bullpen ERA rank in the top five in the MLB. Nestor Cortes will start for New York today, coming off three straight victorious outings. Cortes' 1.70 ERA is among the best in the league, and he will look to continue his success.

Offensively, the New York Yankees rank eighth in the MLB in runs per game. Aaron Judge has been spectacular to this point in the season, leading the Yankees in batting average, home runs, and runs batted-in. The key to victory for the Yankees tonight will be to get a quality start out of Cortes, followed by some timely production from the offense.

Los Angeles Angels Preview:

"New York!!!" - @ MikeTrout

The Los Angeles Angels offense has led the way for them so far. Behind Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Jared Walsh, the Angels offense ranks in the top 10 in the MLB in many important categories. However, the pitching has let them down during their six-game losing streak.

Shohei Ohtani will take the mound for the Angels and has pitched pretty well over the last month. Despite one bad start against the Blue Jays, Ohtani has consistently given the Angels quality starts. Considering the Yankees are dealing with some injuries to the offense, Ohtani has a great matchup to succeed. The key to victory for the Los Angeles Angels will be to get Cortes out of the game as quickly as possible. Cortes has shown that he improves as he gets deeper into games, so the Angels need to find ways to be productive early.

Pick/Prediction: NRFI (No Run First Inning) (-122)

The value of this bet for the pitching matchup we get is very good. We're not asking for too much, just six outs without a run. Cortes and Ohtani are both very capable of cashing this bet.

Rather than pick a moneyline, we are going with a no-run first inning. Six quick outs!

