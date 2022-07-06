New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 6, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees finish off their two-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.

The Pirates struck gold, stealing a win from the Yankees last night. Pittsburgh's pitching staff was able to hold New York to just two runs, while their offense stuck nine hits for five runs.

Pitching tonight are Luis Severino for the Yankees and Mitch Keller for the Pirates.

Severino has been hot and cold this season and not nearly as effective as he was in previous years. Even with that, he's still doing better than most starters in the majors. Severino enters play today with an ERA of 3.35 to go along with his 4-3 record.

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 6, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Yankees -1.5 (-130) -215 Over 8.5 (-118) Yes (-102) Pirates +1.5 (+108) +180 Under 8.5 (-104) No (-125)

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Severino's strikeout totals have been sporadic, but most of them have been over six. Severino's line sits at 6.5 and is going for even money. Given that Pittsburgh strikes out more than almost any team in the majors, this is an excellent opportunity for bettors.

Luis Severino Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-104)

Currently at 91, Luis Severino will be in search of his 100th K on the season.

Aaron Judge had one hit for one RBI last night. He leads the majors in home runs and is now fifth in RBIs. Judge is having yet another incredible year, and there are no bad bets when it comes to Aaron Judge. He will ignite his team to a win tonight, with a couple of RBIs and possibly a home run.

Aaron Judge to Record 2+ RBIs (+350) & To Hit a Home Run (+240)

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction

The MLB season is almost halfway over, and this New York team has only lost 23 games. It's equally astonishing that they have lost that few games and that one of them was at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Yankees will not fall to the same fate tonight, and bettors can expect a big win from the Bronx Bombers.

New York -3.5 (+182)

