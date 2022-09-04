New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Line, Preview, and Predictions| September 3, 2022 

The New York Yankees will begin their series against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend at Tropicana Field. It will be a three-game series. Ahead of the start of the series, we have some odds and predictions to discuss.

So far, for the AL East standings, the Yankees have enjoyed many of the advantages of being on top, which may or may not come to an end after they face the Rays this weekend.

Pinstripe Alley @pinstripealley Can Oswald Peraza help provide the #Yankees a spark as they begin a more important September than they once expected? The answer is “no” because he’s not starting!!! Watch along with us anyway because doing fun things on Friday is obviously for losers: pinstripealley.com/2022/9/2/23332… Can Oswald Peraza help provide the #Yankees a spark as they begin a more important September than they once expected? The answer is “no” because he’s not starting!!! Watch along with us anyway because doing fun things on Friday is obviously for losers: pinstripealley.com/2022/9/2/23332…

Match Details

Fixtures: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Date & Time : Saturday, September 3, 2022, 5:10 p.m. EDT

The Yankees have stressed out their fans by losing four of their last five matches. Conversely, the Rays will be entering with positive points of 2.5 and a fabulous streak of three wins in the last few days.

The Yankees will be wrestling with the fact that they have blown their season. The Rays, on the other hand, are going wild with their wins and seemed very passionate in August, with the scores going as hot as 18-9.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Preview

New York's projected starter is Domingo German, who is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over 42.1 innings pitched this season.

For the Rays, the projected starter is Jeffrey Springs, who is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over 101 innings pitched this season.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total (Best odds)

New York Yankees +115 +1.5(-190) o8(+100)

Tampa Bay Rays -126 -1.5(+165) u7.5(-105)

The Rays have won 62.1% of the 87 games they’ve played this season, meaning they've won 54 of them.

Then, we have the Yankees, who won 45.5% of their games this season or five out of the eleven matches.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Final Prediction

The predictions and the odds favor the Rays. They have continuously given us results this season and given fans many more reasons to believe in them.

They are favored to win all three games against the Yankees.

Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline: -126

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe