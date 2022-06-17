New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays play the first game of their three-game set tonight in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. They split the series, but Toronto still holds the top wild card spot in the American League with a 37-26 record.

The Blue Jays are chasing the Yankees in the American League East, but it seems like a futile task with the Yankees stalking history. New York is trending toward a record of 121-41, which is five more wins than the 2001 Seatle Mariners.

Katie Sharp @ktsharp Yankees are now 17-7 (.708) vs teams that entered Wednesday with a winning record.



That's the best record in MLB.



No other team even has a .600 win percentage vs teams with a winning record this season. Yankees are now 17-7 (.708) vs teams that entered Wednesday with a winning record.That's the best record in MLB. No other team even has a .600 win percentage vs teams with a winning record this season.

"Yankees are now 17-7 (.708) vs teams that entered Wednesday with a winning record." - Katie Sharp

Pitching today are Jordan Montgomery for the Yankees and Ross Stripling for the Blue Jays.

Montgomery is just one of the many stallions in the Yankees stable. With the exception of Gerrit Cole, every New York starter has an ERA under 3. Montgomery clocks in with a 2.70.

Ross Stripling has been strong for Toronto and incredible of late. He hasn't allowed a run in his last three appearances. He enters play with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Tronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Friday, June 17, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, ON, Canada

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Yankees -108 Over 9.5 (-110) Yes (-122) Blue Jays -108 Under 9.5 (-110) No (+100)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Pick

Jordan Montgomery's strikeout and hit totals have been extremely consistent. In his last 10 starts, he's averaged 4.8 hits and 4.5 strikeouts. As a result, Vegas has given bettors a chance at free money.

Jordan Montgomery Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-128) & Under 5.5 Hits (-164)

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



And pitching with Jordan Montgomery, Wicked 80mph Curveball. 🤢And pitching with Jordan Montgomery, Wicked 80mph Curveball. 🤢And pitching with 🔥 https://t.co/sm6kqsMeTI

"Jordan Montgomery, Wicked 80mph Curveball." - Rob Friedman

Aaron Judge's only hit in the Yankees' last series was a home run. That type of performance is uncharacteristic of Judge. Bettors should expect more out of Judge against Toronto.

Aaron Judge to Record an RBI (+105)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

This will be a great series, as the Blue Jays are better than a 10-game deficit would imply. If Toronto wants to make a run at the division, they need to win the series every time they play a series with New York.

The Blue Jays will try to end to the Yankees' seven-game winning streak, but it would be inadvisable to bet against the Yankees with the odds Vegas is offering.

Yankees (-108)

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this series? New York Yankees Toronto Blue Jays 0 votes so far