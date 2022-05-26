"It took him and his PR people five days to come up with this?" "This is the worst apology/statement I have ever seen" - Baseball world reacts to Josh Donaldson formally apologizing for his altercation with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson

Earlier today, New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson issued a formal apology for the altercation between him and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson last weekend. Donaldson called Tim Anderson Jackie, and Anderson later called the remark disrespectful and racist.

The statement from Josh Donaldson features an apology and states regret for his actions toward Anderson, Mrs. Rachel Robinson, and the Robinson family. Here is the full apology letter below.

"Statement from Josh Donaldson:" - @ Mark Feinsand

Donaldson's statement garnered many reactions on Twitter this morning. Let's take a look at some of the best.

Baseball world reacts to Josh Donaldson's apology statement

One fan reacted to Donaldson's statement by saying that it was the worst apology/statment ever.

"This is the worst apology/statement I have ever seen." - @ Evan F. Moore

Another fan thought the apology was lazy and that he and his team could have come up with a much better statement in five days' time.

David Fagan @DavidFagan @Feinsand It took him and his PR people five days to come up with this? @Feinsand It took him and his PR people five days to come up with this?

"@Feinsand It took him and his PR people five days to come up with this? " - @ David Fagan

One fan pointed to the fact that there is a reason that Donaldson has been on so many different teams in his career.

randy moore @randymo10937816 @Feinsand Let's face it there is a reason that Donaldson despite his talent has been on so many different teams....he was what we called back in da day "a red ass" and consider the fact he is Australian by birth....not a culture known for "racial sensitivity".... @Feinsand Let's face it there is a reason that Donaldson despite his talent has been on so many different teams....he was what we called back in da day "a red ass" and consider the fact he is Australian by birth....not a culture known for "racial sensitivity"....

"@Feinsand Let's face it there is a reason that Donaldson despite his talent has been on so many different teams..." - @ Randy Moore

One fan thinks he did not hold Jackie Robinson's name in the highest regard when mocking Anderson five days ago.

Tyler @TSmith363 @Feinsand I mean he didn’t hold his name in the highest regard when he mocked another black man for mentioning that name in an article years ago. @Feinsand I mean he didn’t hold his name in the highest regard when he mocked another black man for mentioning that name in an article years ago.

"@Feinsand I mean he didn't hold his name in the highest regard when he mocked another black man for mentioning that name in an article years ago." - @ Tyler

One fan thinks that an apology is not needed and that the whole situation is overblown.

Sports Fan 3993 @3993Sportsfan @Feinsand God no wonder society is so screwed up. We have reached the point where if you don't really really really really know someone you should probably not talk to them other then good morning, good afternoon ect. And with that you'll probably offened people @Feinsand God no wonder society is so screwed up. We have reached the point where if you don't really really really really know someone you should probably not talk to them other then good morning, good afternoon ect. And with that you'll probably offened people

"@Feinsand God no wonder society is so screwed up. We have reached the point where if you don't really really really really know someone you should probably not talk to them other then good morning, good afternoon ect. And with that you'll probably offened people" - @ Sports Fan 3993

Lastly, one fan wants to move on from the situation already.

Dawn6491👩‍👧‍👧⚾️☕️😺😺🍺🍷☀️🇺🇸 @dawn6491 @Feinsand Can we please move the hell on already?! Jeez🤦🏼‍♀️ @Feinsand Can we please move the hell on already?! Jeez🤦🏼‍♀️

"@Feinsand Can we please move the hell on already?! Jeez" - @ Dawn6491

Josh Donaldson's statement and apology were needed, and he did seem sincere in his address. Hopefully, Major League Baseball and the two players can move on from this and make amends with one another. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

