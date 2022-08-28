Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will be at the Rogers Centre for the third and final game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays on a bright Sunday afternoon on August 28. The best odds, picks, and predictions for the game are quite riveting.

The Angels have managed to shut out the best hitting lineup in the league twice in two days. Shohei Ohtani was absolutely sublime from the mound, giving away 0 runs in 7.0 IP and registering 9 punchouts in the process. Two runs were batted in by Luis Rengifo and Andrew Velazquez in the top of the sixth and ninth innings, respectively, which was enough to seal a 2-0 victory against the Blue Jays.

"It was, indeed, Sho time today." #GoHalos | #SoCalMcD - Angels

Ross Stripling will start proceedings from the mound for the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. He has a W-L record of 6-3 in 17 starts this season, with an ERA of 2.84 and has secured 80 punchouts in the process. He has a decent record at home and tends to give out at most 2 runs in at least 6 IP. He has a sharp slider and good control over his breaking ball.

The Angels will start their latest acquisition, Tucker Davidson, on the hill. The left-handed pitcher hasn't had a good outing so far this season. He has an ERA of 6.23 and has registered two losses in his last four outings, thereby having a 2-4 (W-L) this season.

He struggled on the mound for the Atlanta Braves before he was traded to the Angels. So he will look to repay the faith that the Halos have put in him for the remainder of the season. He hasn't been good on the road, so expect the fiery hitting lineup of the Blue Jays to take advantage of him early in the match.

Match Details: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Sunday, August 28, 1:37 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Blue Jays Road, Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +190 +1.5 (-105) Over 9.0 (-110) Toronto Blue Jays -225 -1.5 (-115) Under 9.0 (-110)

Best Picks: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

From the mound, Ross Stripling has had a commanding grasp on the game and looks to dish out strikes from the onset of the game. So, you can look forward to him continuing that display from the hill and trying to knock out the Angels hitters early in the game. He can dish out at least 5.5 K's in a game.

Pick: Ross Stripling, Over 5 Strikeouts (-145)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

The Blue Jays have had a strong run this season, barring two recent defeats suffered at the hands of the Angels. They have an overall record of 68-57 this season and are on course to cement their place as the wild card spot in the American League. They direly need a win in the last game of this series, so look out for their hitting lineup to come out of the clubhouse with all guns blazing.

Prediction: Blue Jays First 5 Innings Over 2.5 Runs (-145)

