"Do people realize the Braves ditched him?" "If you're an adult who does this throughout entire games, you're the absolute worst" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to Freddie Freeman being heckled during entire at-bat in Phoenix

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers played their first of four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix last night. The Dodgers won easily by a score of 14 to 1 and have now reached 30 wins on the season.

Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with 5 RBIs and a home run.

"How did @FreddieFreeman5 do tonight? You tell us." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

While the game was lopsided and rather uneventful, there was a fan during every Freeman at-bat who would heckle him.

"'I used to like you Freddie' Hecklers at Chase Field call Freddie Freeman a 'sellout'" - @ Jomboy Media

Many baseball fans took to Twitter to react to the heckler at the game. This article will look at some of the best fan reactions.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to Freddie Freeman heckler video

One fan reacted by arguing whether Freeman was a sellout or not. Freeman signed with the Dodgers after the Braves traded for first baseman Matt Olson in the off-season.

"@JomboyMedia Do people realize the Braves ditched him? Lol" - @ Vic Scarpelli

Another fan reacted by saying that it was crazy to call him a sellout considering he likely took a paycut and wanted to go back to the area he grew up in.

"@JomboyMedia How is it even a sellout? He got essentially a lesser deal once you factor in California taxes. He took a hometown discount and gets to play for a contender." - @ salty dodger fan

Another fan called the heckler the absolute worst. Have to agree on that one.

"If you're an adult who does this throughout entire games, you're the absolute worst." - @ Zeb Goodman

Another fan thinks that it is ridiculous that people really care that much about where a professional athlete decides to play.

"Ridiculous, like people have never left one job for another for better opportunities and money" - @ Nick

Lastly, a fan brought up the fact that Freddie Freeman brought so much to the Braves organization, and it is emberrassing that some fans continue to heckle him for his decision.

"I love Freddie and wish he would have stayed. I don't blame him for what transpired. The backlash he has gotten from Braves fans is emberrassing. They all should be ashamed of themselves for how they've acted to include heckling his wife. The man was great for us for over 10 years." - @ Brandon

Hecklers will likely always be part of the sport, but it is getting to a point where fans need to grow up and act like adults.

