"But I wasn't in the mood to keep my mouth shut"- Joey Votto did not hold back in heated altercation with Chicago Cubs pitcher who threw up and in on him

Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds and Rowan Wick of the Chicago Cubs got into a heated altercation after Votto took exception to a pitch that Wick threw toward the veteran first baseman. The first pitch of the at-bat was thrown up and in toward Votto in the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Reds leading the Cubs by a score of 4 to 2.

Joey Votto would later be walked on four pitches, and as he walked down to first base did not hold back on how he felt about those close pitches.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Cubs reliever Rowan Wick throws up and in on Joey Votto then yells at him after walking him on four pitches



Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Strickland then hit Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom in the top half of the ninth inning. This caused Cubs manager David Ross to lose his cool, accuse Strikland of retaliating, and ultimately be ejected from the game.

Votto spoke after the game about the altercation and his thoughts on whether Wick was throwing at him or not.

Bobby Nightengale @nightengalejr Joey Votto on his exchange with Rowan Wick and the Cubs: “If someone says something to me, sometimes I don’t answer, but I wasn’t in the mood to keep my mouth shut.” cincinnati.com/story/sports/m… Joey Votto on his exchange with Rowan Wick and the Cubs: “If someone says something to me, sometimes I don’t answer, but I wasn’t in the mood to keep my mouth shut.” cincinnati.com/story/sports/m…

The Cubs and Reds face one another for the final game of the series today at 12:35 p.m. EDT. Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs faces off against Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds. It will be interesting to see if last night's exchange carries over into today's matchup.

Joey Votto and Reds defeat Cubs in Game 3 of Series

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays

Amid the drama, the Cubs took the loss in the third of their four games at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cubs won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 18 to 8.

Luis Castillo got the start for the Reds, going five innings and allowing just two earned runs. The Cubs sent out veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks went just four innings, allowing four earned runs.

Castillo earned his first victory of 2022 as he improved his record to 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA on the season. Offensively, the Reds got production from their veteran first baseman. Joey Votto launched a home run and a triple in the game. The Reds improved their record to 13-30 on the season, whereas the Cubs dropped to 18-25. For more news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

