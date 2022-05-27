"Once your adrenaline is running you feel like you're invincible"- Nestor Cortes continues his dominance on the mound; shuts down division rival Tampa Bay Rays in key matchup

Nestor Cortes has gotten off to an incredible start to his 2022 season for the New York Yankees. He continued his dominance on the pitching mound last night, going eight innings and allowing just one earned run in the Yankees 7 to 2 pounding of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Nestor Cortes is now 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA this season. Cortes helped the Yankees improve to a league-best 32-13 record. Cortes spoke to the media about his performance after last night's game concluded.

YES Network @YESNetwork Nestor Cortes: "When I went out there for the 9th and all those fans were cheering, I had goosebumps." Nestor Cortes: "When I went out there for the 9th and all those fans were cheering, I had goosebumps." https://t.co/bPgKfJzPq6

"Nestor Cortes: 'Once your adrenaline is running you feel like you're invincible. When I went out there for the 9th and all those fans were cheering, I had goosebumps.'"-@Yes Network

Cortes spoke to Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch about his goals for the rest of the season.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Nestor Cortes said he still has “a lot to prove” this season, setting his goals at 30 starts and 150-plus innings: mlb.com/news/nestor-co… Nestor Cortes said he still has “a lot to prove” this season, setting his goals at 30 starts and 150-plus innings: mlb.com/news/nestor-co…

"Nestor Cortes said he still has 'a lot to prove' this season, settling his goals at 30 starts and 150-plus innings:" - @ Bryan Hoch

Cortes is having a career year and is poised to make his first ever All-Star appearance.

Nestor Cortes leads the way in Yankees rout of Tampa

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

The New York Yankees pummeled their division rival Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Yankees won by a convincing score of 7 to 2.

Here are the highlights from Cortes' brilliant night on the mound.

Cortes made baseball history last night by becoming just the eighth Yankees pitcher over the last 40 years to begin the season with three earned runs or less in his first nine starts.

Sportskeeda Baseball @sportskeeda_mlb Nestor Cortes became only the 8th #Yankees pitcher over the last 40 years to begin a season with 9+ starts allowing no more than 3 runs. #RepBX Nestor Cortes became only the 8th #Yankees pitcher over the last 40 years to begin a season with 9+ starts allowing no more than 3 runs. #RepBX https://t.co/rzmtrk6kGG

"Nestor Cortes became only the 8th #Yankees pitcher over the last 40 years to begin a season with 9+ starts allowing no more than 3 runs." - @ Sportskeeda Baseball

On the offensive side, the Yankees scratched across seven runs on just six hits. Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Anthony Rizzo laced a two-run double in the ninth inning to break it open for the Bronx Bombers. This was Rizzo's 300th career double.

New York Yankees Stats @nyyankeesstats Anthony Rizzo with his 300th career double! Anthony Rizzo with his 300th career double!

"Anthony Rizzo with his 300th career double!" - @ New York Yankees Stats

Matt Carpenter, who was recently signed by the team, spoke to the media about signing with the team.

YES Network @YESNetwork Matt Carpenter describes what it's like to become a Yankee and how his two young kids reacted to seeing his newly shaven face. Matt Carpenter describes what it's like to become a Yankee and how his two young kids reacted to seeing his newly shaven face. https://t.co/QFyHoRrLW7

"Matt Carpenter describes what it's like to become a Yankee and how his two young kids reacted to seeing his newly shaven face." - @ YES Network

Carpenter went 0-for-2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

What's on Tap?

The Yankees continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EDT. Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Yankees. Taillon is 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA on the season. He goes up against Rays starter Jeffrey Springs, who is 2-1 with a 1.32 ERA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt