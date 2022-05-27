"Hopefully, hopefully, let's knock on wood, I'm the starting pitcher"- New York Mets legend Dwight Gooden agrees to pitch during team's Old-Timers' Day, Darryl Strawberry confirms his presence

New York Mets announced that former pitching legend Dwight "Doc" Gooden will pitch in the team's Old-Timers' Game on August 27. Gooden pitched for the team from 1984-1994. During this time, Gooden compiled a record of 157-85 with an ERA of 3.10.

Former New York Mets great Dwight Gooden made the announcement in an interview on the "Amazin' But True" podcast.

Former teammate Darryl Strawberry also announced his intent to attend the game this August. Strawberry played for the Mets from 1983-1990.

This is the first time that Strawberry will wear a Mets uniform in nearly 32 years.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Mets announce that Darryl Strawberry will attend Old Timers Day on August 27, suiting up in a Mets uniform for the first time in 32 years. Due to his knee and shoulder issues, however, Strawberry said he will not play in the game.

This will be an exciting game to watch for Mets fans to reminisce about the good memories of past players and teams.

New York Mets have Old-Timers' Game for first time in 28 years

August 27, 2022, will mark the first time in nearly 28 years that the Mets have had an Old-Timers' Game. The game will feature many former Mets greats including Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Mike Piazza, Mookie Wilson, Robin Ventura, Cliff Floyd, Daniel Murphey, and many others.

Former New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy, who played an integral part in their 2015 National League Pennant team, spoke about what it means to play in the game.

It is really cool that the new Mets ownership is bringing back this longtime tradition. The Old-Timers' Game will not only bring back old memories but will also teach the younger generation about some of the all-time greats in the game.

