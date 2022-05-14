Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 14, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers have the third game of their four-game set tonight at Dodger Stadium. The Phillies have unexpectedly taken the first two games in Los Angeles, and they will try and win the series winner today.

These games have been high-scoring affairs as Philly has won 9-7 and 12-10.

Walker Buehler started for Los Angeles last night after Clayton Kershaw was scrapped from the lineup late. Buehler gave up nine hits and five runs in five innings of work.

"In play, run(s)" - @Phillies

It was a back-and-forth game, with Los Angeles putting up two in the ninth to force extra innings. Philly scored three in the top of the 10th to make LA's one in the 10th futile.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, May 14, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +1.5 (-122) +158 Over 8.5 (-102) Yes (-102) Dodgers -1.5 (+102) -188 Under 8.5 (-188) No (-108)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Ranger Suarez has been highly inefficient this season, but he's still managed a 3-1 record along with two no-decisions that still resulted in Philly wins. His strikeout totals have ranged from one to seven, making his prop a hard play. However, 3 1/2 at plus money is an irresitable figure. The risk is worth the reward for bettors on this one.

Ranger Suarez Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+106)

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia 7 Ks for Ranger Suarez! 7 Ks for Ranger Suarez! https://t.co/s52je9gwYa

"7 Ks for Ranger Suarez!" - @ Brodes Media

Another stat bettors should know about Ranger Suarez is that a run was scored in the first inning in five of his six starts. Couple that with how this series is going, and it's plain to see over half a run in the first inning makes for a smart bet.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-102)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

Based on the teachings of Major League, we know that the Dodgers are officially on a losing streak, but they will try to return to their winning ways today with Julio Urias on the bump. Urias has been incredible this season, with a 2.10 ERA after six starts. Losing four in a row seems unfathomable for the Dodgers, so the Dodgers to cover is the advisable pick.

Dodgers -1.5 (-102)

