"The Phillies just blew another f***g 7-1 lead. My goodness" - Fans astounded as Los Angeles Dodgers erase deficit against Philadelphia Phillies 

Philadelphia Phillies fans thought they had reached peak embarrassment when they blew a 7-1 lead against the New York Mets, but the Los Angeles Dodgers showed them they could still lower into despair. However, this time around, the embarrassment was short-lived, thanks to the heroics of Bryce Harper.

Blowing a lead is usually a backbreaker to a team and their chances of winning, but thanks to the strong leadership and excellent on-field performance from the reigning American League MVP, the Philadelphia Phillies rallied in the ninth inning to win the game.

Jared Carrabis was blown away by the deficit the Los Angeles Dodgers made up in such little time, as he expressed via a tweet.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Phillies just blew another fucking 7-1 lead. My goodness. The Phillies just blew another fucking 7-1 lead. My goodness. https://t.co/z9KlWPufw4

"The Phillies just blew another f***g 7-1 lead. My goodness." - @ Jared Carrabis

Philadelphia sports fans have gone through enough recently with the collapse of their basketball team. Losing this game would have been impossible to come back from.

Philadelphia Phillies hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryce Harper after homering vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Coming into the 2022 season, the LA Dodgers were the top team in power rankings and betting odds around the world, and they have lived up to expectations thus far. After somehow finding themselves tied in a game that many had penciled in as a loss, the top team in the National League West just wasn't able to stop Bryce Harper.

While staving off the comeback is a great sign for Phillies leadership and clutchness, blowing the lead — again — is a terrible sign for the bullpen. If the pitching staff had been up to the task, a comeback like this would not have been feasible, nor could it have happened for the second time in a week. This is a troubling trend the team will have to correct, and soon.

Bryce Harper currently has a torn UCL and is unable to play in the field, but thanks to the universal Designated Hitter rule, he is still able to mash taters like this one, posted by Barstool Sports on Twitter.

"Bryce Harper NO DOUBT off the bat" - @ Barstool Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies managed to blow a six-run lead and still win the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That game got pretty nerve-wracking after the top of the sixth inning. The Dodger comeback may have disappointed Phillies fans, but the excitement level didn't.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt