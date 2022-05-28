Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 28, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play the second of their three games tonight at Citi Field.

The Mets delivered a 6-8 loss to Philly yesterday in a game that was not as close as the score would indicate. In what was a dismal inning for the Phillies, the Mets scored three runs in the first inning on two hits; an error and a walk made the inning go on longer than it should have.

The Mets built up a seven-run lead before giving up six runs in the sixth inning. They would scratch one back in the bottom part of that inning to give us the 6-8 final.

Pitching in tonight's affair are Zack Wheeler for the Phillies and Taijuan Walker for the Mets.

Walker has been yet another stud in the New York rotation. Four of his six starts resulted in shutouts, with one bad performance weighing down that ERA to 2.70. He's not a strikeout pitcher, but he has a nasty splitfinger that often gets weak contact.

Zach Eflin has been a serviceable option for the Phillies in the backend of their rotation. He holds a 3.65 ERA after seven starts. Eflin is coming off a career game against the Dodgers where he went seven innings and only gave up two runs on four hits with an astounding 12 strikeouts.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: Philladelphia Phillies @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Saturday, May 28, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing Meadows, NY

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +108 Over 8.5 (-118) Yes (-114) Mets -126 Under 8.5 (-104) No (-106)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Best Picks

Walker is not a strikeout pitcher, and even with Philly being a team that knows how to strike out, five strikeouts seems unrealistic for Walker. He also doesn't typically go deep into games, averaging five innings a start; he'd have to land a K an inning.

Taijuan Walker Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-148)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Prediction

This pitching matchup favors New York as it's unclear if Eflin's last outing was a fluke or if he finally is finding his stride. Adding to that, Philly does not play well in New York, and with the Mets bats being as hot as they are, this should be another easy win for both bettors and the Mets.

Mets (-126)

