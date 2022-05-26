"That’s the most ‘Phillies’ thing you can see man" “Such a great defensive team we have here” - Philadelphia Phillies fans facepalm reactions as club commits 3 errors on one play against the Atlanta Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies are on quite the slide. They have won only three of their last 10 games. Besides Bryce Harper — who has been on fire — nobody in their lineup has cracked a .250 batting average in the last two weeks.

"Tough way to give up a run for the Phillies" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The Phillies are now 20-24, third place in the National League East and a full eight games behind the divisional leaders, the New York Mets. They are in Atlanta this week for a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves, a division rival. After winning the first game, Bryce Harper and company were keen to keep the momentum going and pick up a much-needed victory against a team that was only one game ahead of them going into the game.

Philadelphia Phillies commit a flurry of errors on one play, fans lambaste them on Twitter

Things were going alright last night for the Philadelphia Phillies in the middle of the game. After going down 4-1 in the second inning, Jean Segura completed the comeback by scoring Bryce Harper with an RBI single in the fifth inning to tie the game up at 4-4.

"Yea keep putting Odubul out there.. Philly is a mess" - @ Keith Reichert

However, things soon began to go pear-shaped for the Phillies. It all started with Jose Alvarado pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the fourth to Braves third baseman Austin Riley.

"Such a great defensive team we have here" - @ Chandler Enfinger

Alvarado threw a wild pitch that ended up in the dirt beneath catcher J.T. Realmuto. Braves base runner Dansby Swanson was already halfway to second when Realmuto got his throw off.

"Classic Phillies" - @ Titan Up

The throw sailed over the head of shortstop Jean Segura and seemingly right through the glove of second baseman Bryson Stott before finding itself in the shallow outfield with center fielder Obudel Herrera running toward it.

"That's the most 'phillies' thing you can see man" - @ Kevin Kim

Going to scoop the ball, Herrera completely missed the ball, and it continued to roll deeper into the outfield. The crowd roared as Dansby Swanson rounded third and pulled into home plate.

With the game now at 5-4, the Braves did not look back. Austin Riley would blast a home run off Alvarado in that very at-bat, putting his guys up 6-4. Swanson would pad the lead in the next inning with a solo shot of his own before Orlando Arcia drove in the 8-4 run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double.

"Lmao what a dumpster fire" - @ Mike

The Philadelphia Phillies would lose the game in heartbreaking fashion 8-4. The error evidently served as a catalyst for the Braves to throw open the floodgates and pack on the runs.

"1 run on a wild pitch and 2 errors. Like little league." - @ Bruce Rains 4

The Philadelphia Phillies have two more games to play against the Braves in Atlanta. They will desperately be hoping no more nightmarish plays occur.

