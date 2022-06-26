Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction June 25th | MLB Season 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres play the third game of their four-game series tonight at Petco Park.

These teams split the first two games. The Phillies took the first game in a 6-2 beatdown, and the Padres won last night in a 1-0 pitchers dual.

Aaron Nola turned in an excellent performance for Philadelphia, pitching seven innings allowing just one run on seven hits. That one run would be all the Padres need for a win.

".@heyscan caught up with Austin Nola after winning tonight's battle of the brothers" - Bally Sports San Diego

Pitching tonight are Zach Eflin for the Phillies and Blake Snell for the Padres.

Eflin has been extremely hot and cold. He's had four starts allowing one or zero wins and five starts allowing four or more runs. He has a 2-5 record as his solid starts haven't lined up with the Phillies' bats.

Snell is still trying to find his stuff as he makes his seventh start of the season. He hasn't been horrible, but he also hasn't been lighting the world on fire. He's 0-4 and will try to get his first win tonight.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Saturday, June 25, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

The beautiful Petco Park

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +114 Over 7.5 (-115) Yes (-111) Padres -134 Under 7.5 (-105) No (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Best Pick

Bryce Harper has been unreal for the Phillies this year. He is having a career year and is currently batting .320. Bettors can just throw money on Harper, and it'll probably hit. He has been that good. Look for Harper to be a difference maker tonight.

Harper to Record an RBI (+140)

Phillies Muse @Phillies_Muse



#RingTheBell If Bryce Harper were to strike out 55 times in his next 55 ABs, he would still have MLB's highest OPS since 2021 If Bryce Harper were to strike out 55 times in his next 55 ABs, he would still have MLB's highest OPS since 2021#RingTheBell https://t.co/6xCmKjhyBo

"If Bryce Harper were to strike out 55 times in his next 55 ABs, he would still have MLB's highest OPS since 2021" - Phillies Muse

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Prediction

San Diego is a game out of first place in the National League West. Philadelphia is fighting for their life in the NL East as they are nine games behind the New York Mets. Snell has been getting better with each start, and he'll find it tonight to deliver the Padres a win.

San Diego (-134)

