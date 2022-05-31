Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 31st | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will be home to face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game set. The Giants took the first game in 10 innings 5-4, courtesy of a go-ahead Curt Casali home run. San Francisco is now 26-21 on the year, half a game out of a wild card spot. For Philadelphia, they now find themselves seven games under .500 at 21-28 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

The Phillies will try to right the ship with lefty Ranger Suarez getting the nod Tuesday. Suarez has not been able to replicate his success from 2021, and it's definitely become an area of concern for Philly fans. Over his last three outings, he has a 6.91 ERA, and in his previous two starts, he's been unable to reach five innings. The Giants' offense is third in the MLB with 5.0 runs per contest and fifth in OPS. Look for San Francisco to capitalize off of a struggling Suarez on Tuesday.

The Giants will tab Jakob Junis Tuesday, who will be making his fifth start of the year. Junis has a 2.76 ERA on the season, and as a starter, that number jumps to 3.97. His previous outing was the best of his season so far when he tossed quality ball against a strong Mets lineup. He'll face a solid Phillies lineup that puts up runs but also has a tendency to strike out quite a lot. The Giants' bullpen hasn't been that good this year, but they're still a lot stronger than Philadelphia's pen on paper. Look for Junis to try and carry his success from last week into Tuesday's contest.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 30, 6:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +110 +1.5 (-170) Over 9.5 (-105) Philadelphia Phillies -130 -1.5 (+150) Under 9.5 (-115)

With Monday's win, the Giants have now taken seven of their last nine against the Phillies. Philadelphia has been in a slump recently, having dropped six of their previous seven. Also, the total has gone under in eight of Philly's last nine games at home, meaning oddsmakers have been overestimating the offensive outputs at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Even though Suarez has been getting hit around recently, he's still managed to strike out 8.9 batters per nine innings this month. Expect Suarez to reach five punchouts for what would be the fourth time in five starts on Tuesday.

Pick: Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

Phillies' manager Joe Girardi is on the hot seat, and he now finds his club 11.5 games out of first place in the National League East. Philadelphia is also just 11-14 at home, while the Giants have now been more consistent after a sluggish start to the campaign. The Phillies' pitching staff has been poor, especially recently, as they've allowed 5.9 runs since last Tuesday. Expect San Francisco to clinch the series win Tuesday behind Junis.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants ML (+110) & Under 9.5 Runs (-105)

