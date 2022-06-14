Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 13th | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night. The Marlins are playing their best baseball at the moment, having won seven of their last 10. They're up to 27-31 on the year, and they hold a 3-1 series lead over Philly entering Monday.

Philadelphia's nine-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday after a 13-1 blowout loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. They sit at 30-30 and will be looking to start a new streak this week.

The Marlins' ace Sandy Alcantara will be called upon on Monday, carrying a 6-2 record, 1.61 ERA, and 0.94 WHIP in 12 starts. He's undoubtedly been one of the best pitchers in the MLB this year after a very strong 2021 campaign.

Alcantara's coming off of nine shutout innings in his last outing, one of the more impressive starts of his career. The Phillies lineup he's facing won't be easy to navigate, as they've averaged 6.5 runs per contest over their last 10. The Marlins have won six consecutive Alcantara starts, so they'll look to make it seven on Monday.

The Phillies will have Aaron Nola on the mound for Monday's contest. Nola, who holds a 3.50 ERA and 4-4 record, is coming off of a dominant outing against Milwaukee, where he threw eight scoreless frames and fanned six. Last season, the Marlins were able to have success against Nola, scoring eight runs against the righty in 10 2/3 innings. The Miami lineup in 2022 has a 115 wRC+ versus righties, and they hold the third-highest batting average against righties in the league. Expect Nola to battle as he tries to notch his fourth straight victory on Monday.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Monday, June 13, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +110 +1.5 (-180) Over 7.5 (-110) Philadelphia Phillies -130 -1.5 (+155) Under 7.5 (-110)

The Marlins have taken five of the last six meetings. Alcantara picked up the win earlier this season against Philly. Also, the total has gone under in all three of Alcantara's last three starts.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Sandy Alcantara has averaged an incredible eight innings pitcher per start in his previous six appearances. In all of these outings, he's gone seven or more frames, and he should be able to at least record one out in the seventh on Monday.

Pick: Sandy Alcantara Over 18.5 Outs Recorded (-120)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

We could be in store for a pitcher's duel in this divisional matchup with two of the National League's better arms squaring off. Look for this to be a tight contest through the first five, with Alcantara keeping the Phillies' bats in check.

Prediction: Miami Marlins First 5 Innings +0.5 (-135) & Game Total Under 7.5 Runs (-110)

