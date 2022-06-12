Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 12, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves look to finish a rare four-game sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates. This would be the Braves' second four-game sweep this month.
The Braves' winning streak rolls on, as it has now reached double digits. Yesterday's 10 - 4 victory was highlighted by a grand slam from Ozzie Albies.
"Ozzie Albies makes it 10-4 Braves" - Braves Radio Network
The Pirates have had absolutely zero answers for the Braves high-swinging offense. Pittsburgh has now been outscored 17-7 in this series. They will attempt to find some traction in the last game of this set.
Pitching in the series finale are Kyle Wright for Atlanta and Jose Quintana for Pittsburgh.
By now, bettors need to know the name Kyle Wright. He's been an absolute stud for Atlanta this year. He has a 6-3 record with a 2.39 ERA. Only once has he allowed more than three runs in a start.
Quintana is having a great year, but he was severely banged up his last time out. He went only 3 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers and gave up four runs on seven hits. Even with that sloppy appearance, his ERA still sits at 3.19. Facing this Atlanta lineup, he'll have a tough time keeping it down.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details
Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Atlanta Braves
Date & Time: Sunday, June 12, 7:20 p.m. EDT
Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks
Ronald Acuna Jr. has been on an absolute tear. He hit yet another leadoff home run and is currently batting .319. If he stays hot, the Braves can remain hot.
Ronald Acuna Jr. to Record an RBI
"RONALD ACUÑA JR. LEADOFF HOME RUN" - Bally Sports: Braves
Kyle Wight is facing Pittsburgh's best starter, and runs will be hard to come by for both teams. There is no reason to expect runs early in this game, as both pitchers should make it through the lineup at least once before allowing any runs.
No Runs in the First Inning (-106)
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction
This streak is reaching epic proportions. They are two-thirds of the way to a franchise record. In 2000, the Braves won 15 games in a row. That's a crazy number to think about, but the reigning champions are playing like world-beaters. As long as they keep winning, there is no reason to bet against them.
Atlanta -1.5 (-128)
Q. Will the Braves complete the sweep?
Yes
No