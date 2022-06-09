Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 9, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will look to continue their winning ways as they welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town.

The Braves haven't lost a game in over a week, they swept the Colorado Rockies and the Oakland A's to create this winning streak, but despite all that, they are still a week's worth of games out of first place in the National League East.

The Pirates come into this series having lost both games in a two-game set at home to the Detroit Tigers. Coincidentally, the Pirates are also seven games out of first place in the National League Central.

Pitching in tonight's matchup are J.T. Brubaker for Pittsburgh and Max Fried for Atlanta.

Brubaker has looked great at times this season and dismal at others. Brubaker gave up five runs in his last start, but the two outings before that were shutouts. Unfortunately, trends like that have persisted for Brubaker this season, making him a hard pitcher to bet on.

After having some troubles to start the year, Max Fried's woes seem to have ended. He has dropped his era to 2.74 and holds a record of 5-2. Atlanta's lineup would love to give him his sixth win of the season tonight.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, June 9, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Pirates +1.5 (+114) +225 Over 8.5 (-118) Yes (-114) Braves -1.5 (-137) -275 Under 8.5 (-104) No (-106)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

For those who haven't been watching the Braves closely, rookie sensation Michael Harris II has been a considerable part of the Braves' winning streak. He's making flashy plays in the outfield and is also having success at the plate. He's making quite an impact in his first month in the league.

Michael Harris II to Record an RBI (+190)

Unless Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a lead-off home run, the Braves struggle to score in the first inning. Couple that with Max Fried on the hump for Atlanta, and bettors have a chance to make some easy money.

No Runs in the First Inning (-106)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

The Braves betting train has been highly profitable this past week. Playing a team like Pittsburgh, there is no reason to think it will slow down. The Braves have been blessed with some easy games as they try to catch up to the Mets, so expect Atlanta to take full advantage of this schedule.

Braves -2.5 (+116)

