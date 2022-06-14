Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions for June 14, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals will play a double header this Tuesday to make up for the rain out on March 11. These two games will make up half of a four-game series between the teams.

"The NL Central is going through it rn" - @TalkingBaseball_

The Cardinals find themselves in first place in the National League Central, despite going 5 - 5 in their last ten, but, lucky for them, the Milwaukee Brewers are 2-8 in their previous ten. The Cardinals need to take advantage of this series with the Pirates to give themselves a lead, as, after it, they have three with the Boston Red Sox and four with the Brewers.

The Pirates were swept in four games against the Atlanta Braves, and after dropping the first game of this series, they are now on a seven-game losing streak. If things don't go their way today, they could easily find themselves on a nine-game skid.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 13, 1:15 & 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Game 1 Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Pirates +116 Over 9 (-112) Yes (-110) Cardinals -136 Under 9 (-108) No (-110)

Game 2 Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Pirates +190 Over 9 (-108) Yes (-122) Cardinals -230 Under 9 (-112) No (+100)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Strong pitching is to be expected in these matchups with pitchers like Matthew Liberatore, Miles Mikolas, JT Brubaker, and Bryse Wilson. With four great pitchers dealing in two games, runs will be hard to come by; couple that with the rate unders are hitting in major league baseball, bettors should do themselves a favor and take the under in both games.

Game 1 & 2 Under 9 Runs (-108) & (-112)

"Unders lead just 441-415-43" - @ViewFromVegas

"Unders lead just 441-415-43" - @ViewFromVegas

The NRFI is an excellent pick in both games. Strong pitchers are dealing in game one, and with minimal substitutions happening for the second game, a tired offense will not produce many runs. Bettors should take advantage of this opportunity.

Game 1: No Runs in the First Inning (-110) & Game 2 No Runs in the First Inning (+100)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction

The Cardinals need to take advantage of these games before they play the Brewers. Building a lead in the division will take off some pressure as they prepare for Milwaukee. They handled the Pirates with ease yesterday, and with the pitchers, they have going today, two wins should be coming their way.

St. Louis to Win Both Games (+149)

