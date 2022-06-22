San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 21st | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Petco Park. The Padres came out on top in the series opener on Monday, 4-1. The Diamondbacks, with that loss, are now 32-37 and 10 games back in the National League West Race.

The Padres will go with Sean Manaea on Tuesday, who has a 3-3 record and a 3.95 ERA through 12 starts. Manaea struggled last time out facing the Cubs, but he's had an excellent track record against Arizona.

Dating back to August 2020, the Padres lefty has thrown 18 1/3 innings versus the Diamondbacks while allowing just one earned run. Earlier this year, he threw seven no-hit innings facing the D-Backs. Expect him to dominate once again in the middle game of this three-game set.

The Diamondbacks will go with Zac Gallen, who's been their best starter by far his year. He has a 2.91 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and an 8.31 K/9 rate through 12 starts. He hasn't looked too promising in his previous five starts compared to his first seven. Since his May 24 start against the Kansas City Royals, his ERA is 5.61, and his FIP is 5.43.

Gallen has been fortunate to face mostly sub-par hitting teams this year. It'll be interesting to see how he fares against a solid Padres offense. San Diego ranks ninth in the majors with 4.7 runs per nine rate. They are without Fernando Tatis still, and Manny Machado is day-to-day.

Gallen's ERA against the Padres was 5.17 last season. Even though he's clearly improved, it won't be easy for him to mow down this lineup.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 21, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +115 +1.5 (-195) Over 6.5 (-105) San Diego Padres -135 -1.5 (+165) Under 6.5 (-115)

The over has been hit in all three of Manaea's last three starts and Gallen's last two. While both teams have seen the total go over more often than not this year, it's set very low at just 6.5. The Padres now hold a four-game winning streak against the Diamondbacks and are up 4-1 in the season series.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Ha-Seong Kim has filled in at shortstop this year for Tatis. Even though he's not known for his bat, he's been hitting better lately. He's on a modest three-game hitting streak and has picked up a knock in six of his last seven games.

Look for Kim to make it four in a row on Tuesday.

Pick: Ha-Seong Kim Over 0.5 Hits (-115)

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Gallen had a historic start, but he's come back down to earth, and reality is starting to set in. The Padres don't consistently put up a ton of runs, but their pitching staff has been one of the best in the MLB. Look for Manaea to lead his team to victory on Tuesday to clinch the series win.

Prediction: San Diego Padres ML (-135) & Over 5.5 (-155)

