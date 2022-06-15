San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 15, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs play the third game of their four-game series. The Padres have won seven of their last 10, and they have now tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

Chicago has lost nine in a row, and things are looking up, as they have to play the red-hot Atlanta Braves after this series with San Diego.

The Padres routed the Cubs last night for 12 runs on 15 hits.

The San Diego Padres have called up Ryan Weathers to start tonight. This is an interesting move, considering how poorly he has been doing in El Paso this year. In 12 starts, he has a 7.29 ERA. We'll see if he does better in The Show.

Caleb Kilian takes the mound for Chicago in what is just his second Major League start. He looked great in his first appearance, going five innings and allowing three runs on three hits.

San Deigo Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: San Deigo Padres @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 15, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

San Deigo Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Padres +124 Over 11.5 (-115) Yes (-184) Cubs -146 Under 11.5 (-105) No (+148)

San Deigo Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Caleb Kilian struck out six in his first five innings against the Cardinals. Today, bettors have the chance to take a 3 1/2-strikeout line for Kilian. San Diego is a midtier strikeout team, but Kilian should be able to manage four Ks today.

Kilian Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-126)

After an abismal start to the season, Jake Cronenworth is starting to heat up. He's been a threat at the plate for the past few weeks, and he is six for eight in this series. There is something he loves about playing in Chicago, and bettors should expect more off the same from him.

Jake Cronenworth to Record an RBI (+135)

San Deigo Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction

It's an exciting matchup today with two rookie pitchers. There is no reason to believe Weathers will do better in the majors than he did in Triple-A. It is likely to be a high-scoring game as Vegas has predicted, but Kilian is the better pitcher and should be able to get Chicago out of their losing streak.

Cubs (-146) & Under 11.5 (-105)

