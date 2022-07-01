San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 1, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers play the second game of their four-game series tonight in LA.

This has been a highly anticipated series ever since the San Diego Padres caught up to Los Angeles in the standings. LA took the first game last night. The Dodgers pitching staff turned in a beautiful performance in a bullpen game. A home run by Justin Turner was the difference maker.

Pitching tonight are Blake Snell for the Padres and Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers.

Blake Snell has been mediocre this season. His record is far worse than it should be due to a lack of support from his team's offense when he's on the mound. He enters play 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA.

Tony Gonsolin has been unearthly this season. He is making his 15th start of the season, and he has yet to record a loss. He is 9-0 with an obscene 1.58 ERA. Gonsolin has been poised for a breakout year, and he's better than anyone could have anticipated.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Friday, July 1, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

San Deigo Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Padres +1.5 (-146) +146 Over 7.5 (-115) Yes (-108) Dodgers -1.5 (+122) -174 Under 7.5 (-105) No (-118)

San Deigo Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Last night, Justin Turner was a beast, launching two long balls for three RBIs. He's a monster when he's hot, and he never shies away from a big moment. This is an important series, and bettors should have high expectations for him.

Justin Turner to Record an RBI (+150)

If the Dodgers win the series, they will have a 3 1/2 game lead in the NL West.

Gonsolin is a stud, and even though Snell might not be on his level, he can hold it down in the first inning. For that reason, the NRFI is a great bet in this one.

No Runs in the First Inning (-118)

San Deigo Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

The San Diego Padres have been making an impressive push in the National League West. However, they are going to lose another game in the standings with the unfortunate pitching match-up. There is no way Snell can hold up against Gonsolin.

Dodgers -1.5 (+122)

