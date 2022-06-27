"This reason sucks right now, but at the same time, it is what it is" - Bryce Harper miserable after Blake Snell's pitch fractured his thumb and put Philadelphia Phillies' season in jeopardy 

Bryce Harper is undoubtedly the most talented player in a stacked Philadelphia Phillies lineup. His determination, ability, and leadership make him indispensable to this team. There is no way to sugarcoat this latest Bryce Harper injury. It was a major setback for the Phillies organization.

On Saturday, Harper injured his left thumb when hit by a 97 mph fastball by San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell. His pain was evident. He immediately hit the ground, clutching his thumb in agony.

"Things happen for a reason," said Harper. "This reason sucks right now, but at the same time, it is what it is. I've got to be positive. I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here."

Cory McCartney @coryjmccartney Bryce Harper was understandably livid. Lefty on lefty, what was Blake Snell or Harper to do?



Could be a seismic injury in NL East. Bryce Harper was understandably livid. Lefty on lefty, what was Blake Snell or Harper to do?Could be a seismic injury in NL East. https://t.co/TIj1BIUC0N

Although Harper picked himself up to walk off the plate, these types of nagging injuries can linger. Harper has been placed on the 10-day injured list but only time will tell how many games he will miss.

Phillies fans will eagerly await news on a tentative return date as they now face a critical stretch of games.

Bryce Harper faces another lengthy injury setback

Bryce Harper falls after being hit with a pitch as Jorge Alfaro of the San Diego Padres looks on.

It seems as if Harper is extremely unlucky when it comes to injuries. During his career, he has suffered significant injuries to his thumb, hip, knee, back, shoulder, neck, finger, and elbow.

This season, with an elbow ligament injury, Harper had already been playing through pain. He was mostly assigned to a designated hitter role in the lineup.

Bob Vetrone Jr. @BoopStats I simply can not remember a more significant injury to a Phillie playing as well as Bryce Harper with this much of the season remaining . . . Has to he one, right? Anybody??? . . . I simply can not remember a more significant injury to a Phillie playing as well as Bryce Harper with this much of the season remaining . . . Has to he one, right? Anybody??? . . .

It's understandable why Harper might be frustrated. After a string of injuries, he has only completed 150 games or more in three of his 11 major league seasons. He will now miss another All-Star game through no fault of his own.

Harper is having an above-average season, even by his high standards. After 64 games, he has a .318/.385/.599 slash line with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. He currently has the fourth-highest batting average (.318) and lies second in slugging percentage (.599) in the National League.

Phillies Muse @Phillies_Muse Imagine being the greatest hitter in the sport and your season could potentially be over.



Harper makes sure to accept Snell's apology before even reaching the dugout



World class Bryce Harper Imagine being the greatest hitter in the sport and your season could potentially be over.Harper makes sure to accept Snell's apology before even reaching the dugoutWorld class Bryce Harper https://t.co/rfLuFveqmY

The team had a nine-game win streak in early June and is 18-6 since June 1. The Phillies currently sit third in the National League East, eight games behind the New York Mets.

Just when it seemed as if the Phillies had turned a corner after a tough start to the season, more bad news.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies drives in two runs with a double in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals.

Without Harper, it will be up to other members of this Phillies lineup to step up. The teams' upcoming series against the division rival Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins will be key in determining the success of their season.

It will be another underwhelming season for a much hyped Phillies team that hasn't reached a World Series since 2009.

